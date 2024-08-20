Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
lol Two classics here.
Both were fun, but for me nothing will ever beat Kimbo vs Dada5000. Hilariously bad fight, I was crying laughing when Dada slowly fell over all the while Kimbo was bent over gasping for air. Lol
haha Kimbo vs Dada5000 was absoutley hilarious, I loved it too. The fight was a billion times more funny than any stand up comedy, even the greatest stand up comedian in world history couldn't have made me laugh more than that fight.