Rewatch Bob Sapp vs Kimo or Cyborg vs Manhoef - Which fight was more entertaining?

Which fight was more entertaining?

Both were fun, but for me nothing will ever beat Kimbo vs Dada5000. Hilariously bad fight, I was crying laughing when Dada slowly fell over all the while Kimbo was bent over gasping for air. Lol
 
Poirierfan said:
Both were fun, but for me nothing will ever beat Kimbo vs Dada5000. Hilariously bad fight, I was crying laughing when Dada slowly fell over all the while Kimbo was bent over gasping for air. Lol
Yeah that's a classic to. lol
 
Poirierfan said:
Both were fun, but for me nothing will ever beat Kimbo vs Dada5000. Hilariously bad fight, I was crying laughing when Dada slowly fell over all the while Kimbo was bent over gasping for air. Lol
haha Kimbo vs Dada5000 was absoutley hilarious, I loved it too. The fight was a billion times more funny than any stand up comedy, even the greatest stand up comedian in world history couldn't have made me laugh more than that fight.

:D It was one of those fights where it was so bad that it was good :D
 
