Boar/Pig/Hog hunting calibers

What cal do you guys use for pig/boar/hog hunting. I've been going out more often to my parents farm because they now have a huge wild pig problem. Over the last 10 years the population has exploded to the point my mother doesn't wanna go into overgrown paddocks because of the aggressive boars (She's a 70 year old woman I don't blame her).
So my buddy and I have gone out the past weekend and intend to go out every weekend for the next few months. Last weekend we got 12 pigs, A day later a hunter with a gate trap? Pen trap? not sure what you'd call it got 30. This seems to be quite common and it doesn't seem to be denting their population. We don't really have laws about what caliber you can hunt with here in Australia so currently we've been using
.223, a 12 gauge with slugs and a .410 slug to put them down if they're still alive when we get to them.
We have thought about using a .308 but we wonder if that's overkill. We usually get them with a single shot with the .223 but occasionally it'll pass right through and whoever is manning the 12g has to make a 2nd shot quick smart.
My question is, should we drop the 12g and the .410 entirely and go with a 2nd larger calibre rifle or possibly go to a .44magnum or 30-30 lever action?
12 gauge we're using is an Adler Straight Pull shotgun, we mostly brought that in case we ran into a pig up close and had to put it down before it charged us.
The land we're hunting on is very dense scrub with a large dry creek that runs through the entirety, we are usually shooting on a downward angle into the creek. The reason not to use the .308 is more to do with noise levels (And the very low chance of a shot escaping the scrub or ricocheting into a neighboring property) and wanting to keep it quieter for the people who live in the area.
Range of most shots we make are between 50 yards and 300 yards
