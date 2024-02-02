Bloodiest Venum era fight?

What is the bloodiest fight of the Venum era? We have Rockhold vs. Costa and Poirier vs Chandler that I can think of.

I feel like you don’t see as much blood as before. Maybe it’s just an era bias, since the older eras are longer than this one, it’s probably easier to remember bloodier fights.
 
Irene-Aldana-def.-Karol-Rosa-UFC-296-35.jpg
 
This was blood by the gallon a couple of years ago.
Good fight too.

 
Obligatory Joe Daddy vs BJ Penn mention, although it's not the right era I can't see a bloody thread without thinking of it.
 
