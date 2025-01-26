  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni Legal Drama

Brother Numsi

Brother Numsi

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 2, 2010
Messages
8,456
Reaction score
7,698
deadline.com

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Accuse Justin Baldoni & PR Team Of Continuing Smear Campaign Against ‘It Ends With Us’ Actress, Double Down On Gag Order Request

EXCLU: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds are doubling down on their request for gag order on Baldoni lawyer Bryan Freedman over bad mouthing in the media
deadline.com deadline.com

Anybody been following this story? I’m not big on Hollywood drama but I keep seeing these headlines pop up the last few months on my social media feed.

When the lawsuit began, it looked as if Blake Lively was a victim of Justin Baldoni’s harassment but now it would appear Justin is fighting back and has the receipts to prove his innocence.

This could potentially go the way of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawsuit with the Justin possibly prevailing in the end and clearing his name
 
iu
 
Highway99 said:
iu
Click to expand...
LOL

I hear you. This girl I work with loves Blake Lively but says she seems to have a thing for her male costars. Rumor was Ryan Reynolds cheated on Scarlett Johansson with Blake while the two were still married. Lively may have wanted something with Justin but he was like “I’m good, homie.” Or maybe they had something and Deadpool caught wind of it and this lawsuit is to protect his wife’s dignity. IDK
 
Him being the director which I didn't know till after I saw the movie is creepy as all fuck with him trying to push the sex scenes more.

Read the texts between he, his publicist and lawyer where they're trying to bury Blake.
 
Last edited:
Not really, but I find the title of their movie "It Ends With Us" kind of funny in retrospect.
 
Let us know what the newest rumors are on your next visit to the nail salon.
 
Breaking Points did a piece on this.

But, the crux of their argument was nothing to do with these two people. Rather, BP got involved because the NYT did an article about this drama. But, the NYT article was essentially a copy and paste from Lively's PR firm.


If the NYT essentially reprints talking points from. Hollywood PR firm, what do they do for DC policy makers?
 
Bursting in on her trailer when she was breast feeding, constantly talking about his porn addiction and showing her pics of his wife naked, I get why she got HR involved and refused to start filming again till he stopped being a creepy fuck.

It sounds like he didn't like that she was Mrs Deadpool and no one knew who the fuck he was and he got sour grapes about it.
 
I've seen some stuff on this and he seems in the right. Good War Room material @irish_thug ?
 
From the few run downs I listened on it…i think she had some crush on him and he wasn’t interested. Not that I think she pursued him romantically but you can have a crush on somebody but still be hurt if they’re clearly not as enamored by you.

I think Ryan Reynolds picked up on it because while it’s not always obvious to many men that women are crushing on them in particular, it is extremely obvious if they are crushing on another guy. He probably raised this concern so she switched up from that point.

Plus she came with this after she got a run of bad press from compilations of her being an overall bitch in interviews over the years.

By that point she had already taken over this guys project and his would be franchise that he owned the rights to.

There’s a clear power imbalance.

Nobody knows who he is and she’s very famous and part of a Hollywood power couple.

Her version of events that this guy was behaving like some Powerman creep seems very unlikely when all that led up to it was a demonstration of how small he was compared to her power wise…and there is no evidence he took liberties with her at all.
 
Kingz said:
From the few run downs I listened on it…i think she had some crush on him and he wasn’t interested. Not that I think she pursued him romantically but you can have a crush on somebody but still be hurt if they’re clearly not as enamored by you.

I think Ryan Reynolds picked up on it because while it’s not always obvious to many men that women are crushing on them in particular, it is extremely obvious if they are crushing on another guy. He probably raised this concern so she switched up from that point.

Plus she came with this after she got a run of bad press from compilations of her being an overall bitch in interviews over the years.

By that point she had already taken over this guys project and his would be franchise that he owned the rights to.

There’s a clear power imbalance.

Nobody knows who he is and she’s very famous and part of a Hollywood power couple.

Her version of events that this guy was behaving like some Powerman creep seems very unlikely when all that led up to it was a demonstration of how small he was compared to her power wise…and there is no evidence he took liberties with her at all.
Click to expand...

I had no idea who this guy was until the legal drama came into play.

I do remember Lively getting hammered online for acting like a diva in her interviews too. When this came to light, she immediately became a victim.

I’m thinking she was digging that Justin guy too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,130
Messages
56,813,879
Members
175,415
Latest member
prophecy

Share this page

Back
Top