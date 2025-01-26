Brother Numsi
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Accuse Justin Baldoni & PR Team Of Continuing Smear Campaign Against ‘It Ends With Us’ Actress, Double Down On Gag Order Request
EXCLU: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds are doubling down on their request for gag order on Baldoni lawyer Bryan Freedman over bad mouthing in the media
deadline.com
Anybody been following this story? I’m not big on Hollywood drama but I keep seeing these headlines pop up the last few months on my social media feed.
When the lawsuit began, it looked as if Blake Lively was a victim of Justin Baldoni’s harassment but now it would appear Justin is fighting back and has the receipts to prove his innocence.
This could potentially go the way of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawsuit with the Justin possibly prevailing in the end and clearing his name