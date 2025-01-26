From the few run downs I listened on it…i think she had some crush on him and he wasn’t interested. Not that I think she pursued him romantically but you can have a crush on somebody but still be hurt if they’re clearly not as enamored by you.



I think Ryan Reynolds picked up on it because while it’s not always obvious to many men that women are crushing on them in particular, it is extremely obvious if they are crushing on another guy. He probably raised this concern so she switched up from that point.



Plus she came with this after she got a run of bad press from compilations of her being an overall bitch in interviews over the years.



By that point she had already taken over this guys project and his would be franchise that he owned the rights to.



There’s a clear power imbalance.



Nobody knows who he is and she’s very famous and part of a Hollywood power couple.



Her version of events that this guy was behaving like some Powerman creep seems very unlikely when all that led up to it was a demonstration of how small he was compared to her power wise…and there is no evidence he took liberties with her at all.