Blair Witch Project; am I wrong?

It scared the shit out of me. I thought at first that it was mainly a recreation of found footage.



What really got me was the end. I was told by my roommates that the last few seconds of her filming/screaming and the guy standing against wall in the basement was from the real footage.



I was told that It happens after the other guy's camera hits the floor and it's just her.





I had the wool pulled over on me lol. Her scream was really convincing. I had a pretty wild encounter that a buddy also witnessed when we were young, so I was easily frightened by paranormal stuff, they got me good there.