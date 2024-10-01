Blair Witch Project; am I wrong?

UberHere

UberHere

I watched it as soon as it was released to video because it was hyped so much and most of the people I knew saw it in theaters. All of them except for a few girls said it sucked and was corny as hell.

My opinion was similar. It was not scary at all. It bored me to tears. Now I was 19-20 at the time and tastes change as well as appreciation for sophistication in art.

Reason for this thread is every time I see a top horror movies list online or on my news feed this movie is ajways included.

I thought it was a boring piece of shit. Am I wrong?
 
I can see people think it's boring, but at that time it came it was captivating for me. Cause I thought this could be real. lol
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I can see people think it's boring, but at that time it came it was captivating for me. Cause I thought this could be real. lol
Ah yeah I remember it being hyped up as a “true story” and may have been the first horror movie to follow the found footage format. I can see that point.
 
I'm a stuck up film nerd who should hate it but I find that it's one of the better found footage films. Not that I think it's great but it was fun as far as novelties go. I also grew up down the road from where they filmed so that may skew my opinion a bit.
 
koquerelle said:
I liked it. Great imagination on a small budget.
I think that's the thing about it that made it such a big influence on films. It showed that you can make something good without spending a billion.

Since this movie came out a lot more small budget films have done very well.
 
More hype than actual substance.

I think it got so big because the sci-fi channel hyped it up a lot before release. They were acting like it was a real "found-footage" type of documentary, and it got people talking about it everywhere. Had tons of promotion behind it from that channel.
Not horrible, but I would say it was average at best.
 
Never watched,
pretty sure it's beacause my sister went in theaters to watch it and told me it sucked.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
More hype than actual substance.

I think it got so big because the sci-fi channel hyped it up a lot before release. They were acting like it was a real "found-footage" type of documentary, and it got people talking about it everywhere. Had tons of promotion behind it from that channel.
Not horrible, but I would say it was average at best.
They used the internet and utilized a guerilla marketing campaign.
 
It was massively disappointing. A boring flick with D level actors pretending to be scared in the woods. No special effects or any sense of direction and zero payoff at the end, you never see the "Blair Witch". It was made for pennies and it shows.

Apparently kids in the 90s believed it was real and that made it scary for them. But the thing is I was also a kid in the 90s and I never for a second was stupid enough to believe it was real. So I went in expecting some real scares after seeing all the hype.
 
It scared the shit out of me. I thought at first that it was mainly a recreation of found footage.

What really got me was the end. I was told by my roommates that the last few seconds of her filming/screaming and the guy standing against wall in the basement was from the real footage.

I was told that It happens after the other guy's camera hits the floor and it's just her.


I had the wool pulled over on me lol. Her scream was really convincing. I had a pretty wild encounter that a buddy also witnessed when we were young, so I was easily frightened by paranormal stuff, they got me good there.
 
You would see more scares going to a local haunted house this October
 
blaseblase said:
Apparently kids in the 90s believed it was real and that made it scary for them. But the thing is I was also a kid in the 90s and I never for a second was stupid enough to believe it was real. So I went in expecting some real scares after seeing all the hype.
Yes they did. Every friend was talking about this for weeks or months before it was released. They all bought that it was actually real, and was waiting for its release like that alien autopsy shit from around the same time. Not everyone had the internet then, but tv channels were in on it, and kept pushing like it was going to be some real reveal of some spooks.
 
