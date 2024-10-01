Blair Witch Project; am I wrong?

UberHere
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 20, 2024
- Messages
- 470
- Reaction score
- 644
I watched it as soon as it was released to video because it was hyped so much and most of the people I knew saw it in theaters. All of them except for a few girls said it sucked and was corny as hell.
My opinion was similar. It was not scary at all. It bored me to tears. Now I was 19-20 at the time and tastes change as well as appreciation for sophistication in art.
Reason for this thread is every time I see a top horror movies list online or on my news feed this movie is ajways included.
I thought it was a boring piece of shit. Am I wrong?
My opinion was similar. It was not scary at all. It bored me to tears. Now I was 19-20 at the time and tastes change as well as appreciation for sophistication in art.
Reason for this thread is every time I see a top horror movies list online or on my news feed this movie is ajways included.
I thought it was a boring piece of shit. Am I wrong?