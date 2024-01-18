KnockoutsGalore
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2006
- Messages
- 9,064
- Reaction score
- 712
Black people are 2.9 times more likely than white people to be killed by cops, report says
More than 1,300 people died at the hands of police in 2023, the most since the Mapping Police Violence project […] The post Black people are 2.9 times more likely than white people to be killed by cops, report says appeared first on TheGrio.
www.yahoo.com
Police across America killed a record 1,329 people in 2023, and Black people were nearly three times more likely to be slain than whites, according to the Mapping Police Violence project.
It’s the most deaths at the hands of police since the project began collecting data in 2013, when 1,079 people were killed, a chart on its website shows.