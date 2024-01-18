Social Black people are 2.9 times more likely than white people to be killed by cops, report says

Black people are 2.9 times more likely than white people to be killed by cops, report says

More than 1,300 people died at the hands of police in 2023, the most since the Mapping Police Violence project […] The post Black people are 2.9 times more likely than white people to be killed by cops, report says appeared first on TheGrio.
Police across America killed a record 1,329 people in 2023, and Black people were nearly three times more likely to be slain than whites, according to the Mapping Police Violence project.

It’s the most deaths at the hands of police since the project began collecting data in 2013, when 1,079 people were killed, a chart on its website shows.
 
There is some important context missing rom those statistics.
 

Race and crime in the United States - Wikipedia

For homicide:
The per-capita offending rate for African-Americans was roughly eight times higher than that of whites, and their victim rate was similar
That number is roughly the same for violent offenses as well.

Given that they are generally 8x more likely to commit crimes, they are also 8x more likely to encounter the police for those crimes, which means they should be 8x more likely to be killed by a police officer.

Given that they are only 2.9x more likely to be killed be officers, they in reality are 2.75x less likely to be killed by police officers than white people.
 
its hilarious when people say that racism doesnt exist anymore. or systemic racism is a myth. or whatever BS they like to say
 
Math is RACIST, yo!!!
 
Bronxville, N.Y., police sergeant kills wife, children in suspected murder-suicide - UPI.com

A sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department in New York is believed to have killed his wife and two sons before shooting himself dead in a suspected murder-suicide, police said.
They included this in their research.
edit:
One dead in Deputy involved accident in Hinds County

Listen to this article According to Master Sergeant Kervin Stewart, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident in Hinds County. On Friday, December 29, 2023, at approximately 6:26 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on South Siwell Rd. in the Jackson...
and this

What kind of research is this?
 
