Iconoclast said: So sick of all these kind of stories about McGregor. Until he finishes his contract he's not doing shit outside the UFC. The Mayweather fight was a one off. Dudes a mess. The only thing he's fighting right now is his demons sadly Click to expand...

THIS. he's just trying to keep his name relevant so he can make more shekels. I get it, I do, but with each dollar he siphons from the world without following through on his empty promises i lose more and more respectjon jones is now my current favorite fighter as a result, but on some level has always been. War Jones, literal greatest-of-all-time and undefeated