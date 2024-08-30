BJJ with shoulder mobility issues.

Is it possible to train BJJ with shoulder mobility restrictions?

  • Yes.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
KnightTemplar

KnightTemplar

Green(Goblin)Belt
Yellow Card
Joined
Feb 10, 2009
Messages
56,647
Reaction score
39,912
I had surgery on my left shoulder back in Febuary 22; I was undergoing Chemo at the time and, while it was extremely effective in killing off the cancer, it also hammered my immune system. I contracted a very nasty blood infection, centered on my left shoulder. Emergency surgery was required to save my life, involving cutting away a significant amount of infected tissue and bone.

I've been back to lifting weights for just over a year, but haven't returned to martial arts yet. I'd like to go back to training BJJ, as I have the opportunity to train with one of the best Professors in the UK. The problem is my left shoulder: the operation has left me with significant mobility issues. I cannot raise my left arm above head height, for example. Even weight training has required adjustments. I can no longer use a standard Olympic Barbell for Bench. I substitute Board Press or Football Bar instead.

Would it be realistic to return to BJJ with these kind of restrictions, or would I just be setting myself up for further injury?

Thanks.
 
I think better no. Casual exercises etc....
Btw how is about bloodwork results?
 
