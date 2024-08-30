BJJ with shoulder mobility issues.

I had surgery on my left shoulder back in Febuary 22; I was undergoing Chemo at the time and, while it was extremely effective in killing off the cancer, it also hammered my immune system. I contracted a very nasty blood infection, centered on my left shoulder. Emergency surgery was required to save my life, involving cutting away a significant amount of infected tissue and bone.



I've been back to lifting weights for just over a year, but haven't returned to martial arts yet. I'd like to go back to training BJJ, as I have the opportunity to train with one of the best Professors in the UK. The problem is my left shoulder: the operation has left me with significant mobility issues. I cannot raise my left arm above head height, for example. Even weight training has required adjustments. I can no longer use a standard Olympic Barbell for Bench. I substitute Board Press or Football Bar instead.



Would it be realistic to return to BJJ with these kind of restrictions, or would I just be setting myself up for further injury?



Thanks.