Media BJJ black belt gives perfect justification why MMA should not be paid as much as other athletes in other sports

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
474
Reaction score
1,287
William Watts a BJJ black belt recently outted obtaining a BJJ black belt as the least impressive accomplishment amongst a list of different athletic feats.

As noted later on in an argument, William mentions that in large part all these feats require absurd genetics whereas BJJ does not, for example if you are short, you will likely never dunk, the same can’t be said for BJJ belts.

For fighting and MMA this holds true too, you can be born with bad genetics like flyweights and still become a world champion. You do not require absurd genetics to fight, anyone can fight, and anyone with enough dedication can be pretty good.

The same doesn’t exist for real sports. This is why MMA fighters pay cant be compared to other sports. At the end of the day, fighting just isn’t as hard to do.

1734970525984.jpeg

1734970503110.jpeg
 
I'm literally shaking mad, how dare he insult the bona fide prestigious sport of barefoot human cock fighting?
 
Yes, a reject from any sport has the opportunity to become something great in mma
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,094
Messages
56,690,907
Members
175,352
Latest member
CyberCommander

Share this page

Back
Top