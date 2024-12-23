William Watts a BJJ black belt recently outted obtaining a BJJ black belt as the least impressive accomplishment amongst a list of different athletic feats.As noted later on in an argument, William mentions that in large part all these feats require absurd genetics whereas BJJ does not, for example if you are short, you will likely never dunk, the same can’t be said for BJJ belts.For fighting and MMA this holds true too, you can be born with bad genetics like flyweights and still become a world champion. You do not require absurd genetics to fight, anyone can fight, and anyone with enough dedication can be pretty good.The same doesn’t exist for real sports. This is why MMA fighters pay cant be compared to other sports. At the end of the day, fighting just isn’t as hard to do.