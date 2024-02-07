Bizarre moments in MMA History, Ft Vengeful Mama Penn & BigFoot's Voodoo Guy

Spoiler: Source Penn's mother urges NSAC to punish St. Pierre "to fullest extent of authority" LAS VEGAS – The weeks that have followed the controversial UFC 94 bout between Georges St. Pierre and B.J. Penn have been filled with many unusual and interestin

B.J. Penn's Mom Is Mad, No Action Taken Against Georges St. Pierre More than six weeks after Georges St Pierre beat BJ Penn at UFC 94 in one of the biggest fights in the history of mixed martial arts, the Nevada State Athletic Commission Tuesday held a hearing...

I think it is pretty safe to say that the sport of MMA is as Popular as it ever has been.So, I thought I would revive some of the wildest most Bizarre moments or claims in MMA history and share it with some of the newer fans... or brush up memory for some of the old timers.As a bonus, sherbros will also get to vote on which moment is wilder.Part 1: Mama Penn VS BigFoot's Voodoo Guya) Mama Penn Lawers-UP against GSPAfter the infamous GSP VS Penn Superfight: Champion VS Champion... BJ Penn ended up quitting on the stool in the 4th Round.There were some accusations that GSP had greased up for the fight... but after investigation by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, they concluded that GSP did in fact not cheat.That being said, Mama Penn was not going to let things be. She lawyered up and even publicly criticized GSP on numerous occasions.She also lawyered up and threatened to sue GSP, including having her lawyer contact the NSAC.Nothing would come of it, but BJ's mom went wild on GSP and claimed that her son BJ was in danger since he couldn't defend himself.Penn got so badly beat that his momma came to "school" to raise hell. hah.b) Fedor's corner claims that BigFoot hired a Voodoo guy for their fightI'm sure everyone remembers this fight between Fedor and BigFoot. It was part of the infamous StrikeForce HeavyWeight GrandPrix.Fedor would end up losing the fight, and suffering a badly swollen eye.Vladimir Voronov, Fedor's Long time coach, would claim that BigFoot's corner hired a WitchDoctor to practice Voodoo cageside, to disrupt Fedor in the fight.He said Fedor was doing the opposite of what he was supposed to do in the fight... and this was the reason of Fedor losing.BigFoot's coach did later admit to to being caught using black magic... with the following quote-------------So, which between the 2 do you find more bizarre?