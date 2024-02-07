Bizarre moments in MMA History, Ft Vengeful Mama Penn & BigFoot's Voodoo Guy

Which moment is more Bizarre?

  • Mama Penn Lawyers up against GSP

    Votes: 3 20.0%

  • Fedor's Coach saying BigFoot used a Voodoo Guy

    Votes: 12 80.0%
  • Total voters
    15
Cooliox

Cooliox

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2013
Messages
28,791
Reaction score
7,495
I think it is pretty safe to say that the sport of MMA is as Popular as it ever has been.

So, I thought I would revive some of the wildest most Bizarre moments or claims in MMA history and share it with some of the newer fans... or brush up memory for some of the old timers.

As a bonus, sherbros will also get to vote on which moment is wilder.

Part 1: Mama Penn VS BigFoot's Voodoo Guy


a) Mama Penn Lawers-UP against GSP

After the infamous GSP VS Penn Superfight: Champion VS Champion... BJ Penn ended up quitting on the stool in the 4th Round.
There were some accusations that GSP had greased up for the fight... but after investigation by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, they concluded that GSP did in fact not cheat.

That being said, Mama Penn was not going to let things be. She lawyered up and even publicly criticized GSP on numerous occasions.
She also lawyered up and threatened to sue GSP, including having her lawyer contact the NSAC.

Nothing would come of it, but BJ's mom went wild on GSP and claimed that her son BJ was in danger since he couldn't defend himself.

Penn got so badly beat that his momma came to "school" to raise hell. hah.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Penn's mother urges NSAC to punish St. Pierre "to fullest extent of authority"

LAS VEGAS – The weeks that have followed the controversial UFC 94 bout between Georges St. Pierre and B.J. Penn have been filled with many unusual and interestin
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

www.mmafighting.com

B.J. Penn's Mom Is Mad, No Action Taken Against Georges St. Pierre

More than six weeks after Georges St Pierre beat BJ Penn at UFC 94 in one of the biggest fights in the history of mixed martial arts, the Nevada State Athletic Commission Tuesday held a hearing...
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com


b) Fedor's corner claims that BigFoot hired a Voodoo guy for their fight

I'm sure everyone remembers this fight between Fedor and BigFoot. It was part of the infamous StrikeForce HeavyWeight GrandPrix.

Fedor would end up losing the fight, and suffering a badly swollen eye.

Vladimir Voronov, Fedor's Long time coach, would claim that BigFoot's corner hired a WitchDoctor to practice Voodoo cageside, to disrupt Fedor in the fight.
He said Fedor was doing the opposite of what he was supposed to do in the fight... and this was the reason of Fedor losing.


BigFoot's coach did later admit to to being caught using black magic... with the following quote

"Jeez!! I got [caught!] I will have to come out with the truth now!
I hired a Macumbeiro (Brazilian witch doctor) and we killed a black chicken on the crossroads. After this, over a few beers, I showed the witch doctor Fedor’s fights, and he was worried that a chicken wouldn’t be enough, so we went out and killed a black goat just to make sure! Very potent stuff! Really messed Fedor’s brain waves up! We wanted to try that other military stuff Voronov is talking about, but it’s expensive technology and we were broke! The chicken and the goat came out way cheaper. Witch doctor is a friend; [he] did it for a few beers and an autograph!"

-------------

So, which between the 2 do you find more bizarre?
 
Lyoto Machida explaining the benefits of drinking pee for MMA success was pretty bizarre for me.
AH: "Does Lyoto drink urine daily?"

YM: "Yeah, I mean, the reason why… Lyoto did drink his urine every day up until you know for this fight but you know the reason he started really drinking his urine is about two or three years ago he had this cough, he would take medicine, take medicine, he wouldn’t get rid of it and he asked his Dad, “What should I do?” and he said, “Hey, drink your urine, that’s what’s going to keep your healthy,” and that’s exactly what he did, he drank the urine and within a few days, a few weeks his cough went away and he didn’t have that problem any more."


I couldn't believe it when I first heard about it last year, thought he was trolling. But after trying it out myself it turned out he might not be lying at all
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Lyoto Machida explaining the benefits of drinking pee for MMA success was pretty bizarre for me.
AH: "Does Lyoto drink urine daily?"

YM: "Yeah, I mean, the reason why… Lyoto did drink his urine every day up until you know for this fight but you know the reason he started really drinking his urine is about two or three years ago he had this cough, he would take medicine, take medicine, he wouldn’t get rid of it and he asked his Dad, “What should I do?” and he said, “Hey, drink your urine, that’s what’s going to keep your healthy,” and that’s exactly what he did, he drank the urine and within a few days, a few weeks his cough went away and he didn’t have that problem any more."


I couldn't believe it when I first heard about it last year, thought he was trolling. But after trying it out myself it turned out he might not be lying at all
Click to expand...
bork1}
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Lyoto Machida explaining the benefits of drinking pee for MMA success was pretty bizarre for me.
AH: "Does Lyoto drink urine daily?"

YM: "Yeah, I mean, the reason why… Lyoto did drink his urine every day up until you know for this fight but you know the reason he started really drinking his urine is about two or three years ago he had this cough, he would take medicine, take medicine, he wouldn’t get rid of it and he asked his Dad, “What should I do?” and he said, “Hey, drink your urine, that’s what’s going to keep your healthy,” and that’s exactly what he did, he drank the urine and within a few days, a few weeks his cough went away and he didn’t have that problem any more."


I couldn't believe it when I first heard about it last year, thought he was trolling. But after trying it out myself it turned out he might not be lying at all
Click to expand...
A few days to a few weeks for medicine to work is probably just as effective as waiting and doing nothing.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
More shocking bizarre moments in MMA . Pretty sure we are all familiar with the incident.
View attachment 1028232
Click to expand...
At least he didn't slip them a Roofie first...

9FhGqj9BSHPUptrsZkUvVD-1200-80.png
 
Cooliox said:
I think it is pretty safe to say that the sport of MMA is as Popular as it ever has been.

So, I thought I would revive some of the wildest most Bizarre moments or claims in MMA history and share it with some of the newer fans... or brush up memory for some of the old timers.

As a bonus, sherbros will also get to vote on which moment is wilder.

Part 1: Mama Penn VS BigFoot's Voodoo Guy


a) Mama Penn Lawers-UP against GSP

After the infamous GSP VS Penn Superfight: Champion VS Champion... BJ Penn ended up quitting on the stool in the 4th Round.
There were some accusations that GSP had greased up for the fight... but after investigation by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, they concluded that GSP did in fact not cheat.

That being said, Mama Penn was not going to let things be. She lawyered up and even publicly criticized GSP on numerous occasions.
She also lawyered up and threatened to sue GSP, including having her lawyer contact the NSAC.

Nothing would come of it, but BJ's mom went wild on GSP and claimed that her son BJ was in danger since he couldn't defend himself.

Penn got so badly beat that his momma came to "school" to raise hell. hah.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Penn's mother urges NSAC to punish St. Pierre "to fullest extent of authority"

LAS VEGAS – The weeks that have followed the controversial UFC 94 bout between Georges St. Pierre and B.J. Penn have been filled with many unusual and interestin
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

www.mmafighting.com

B.J. Penn's Mom Is Mad, No Action Taken Against Georges St. Pierre

More than six weeks after Georges St Pierre beat BJ Penn at UFC 94 in one of the biggest fights in the history of mixed martial arts, the Nevada State Athletic Commission Tuesday held a hearing...
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com


b) Fedor's corner claims that BigFoot hired a Voodoo guy for their fight

I'm sure everyone remembers this fight between Fedor and BigFoot. It was part of the infamous StrikeForce HeavyWeight GrandPrix.

Fedor would end up losing the fight, and suffering a badly swollen eye.

Vladimir Voronov, Fedor's Long time coach, would claim that BigFoot's corner hired a WitchDoctor to practice Voodoo cageside, to disrupt Fedor in the fight.
He said Fedor was doing the opposite of what he was supposed to do in the fight... and this was the reason of Fedor losing.


BigFoot's coach did later admit to to being caught using black magic... with the following quote

"Jeez!! I got [caught!] I will have to come out with the truth now!
I hired a Macumbeiro (Brazilian witch doctor) and we killed a black chicken on the crossroads. After this, over a few beers, I showed the witch doctor Fedor’s fights, and he was worried that a chicken wouldn’t be enough, so we went out and killed a black goat just to make sure! Very potent stuff! Really messed Fedor’s brain waves up! We wanted to try that other military stuff Voronov is talking about, but it’s expensive technology and we were broke! The chicken and the goat came out way cheaper. Witch doctor is a friend; [he] did it for a few beers and an autograph!"

-------------

So, which between the 2 do you find more bizarre?
Click to expand...
That’s fucked up How many blacks had to die to finally beat the mma goat!
 
The Nevada state athletic commission got to perform an investigation on the Nevada state athletic commission to decide if they were incompetent morons who didn’t notice a fighter cheating .
 
Cooliox said:
I think it is pretty safe to say that the sport of MMA is as Popular as it ever has been.

So, I thought I would revive some of the wildest most Bizarre moments or claims in MMA history and share it with some of the newer fans... or brush up memory for some of the old timers.

As a bonus, sherbros will also get to vote on which moment is wilder.

Part 1: Mama Penn VS BigFoot's Voodoo Guy


a) Mama Penn Lawers-UP against GSP

After the infamous GSP VS Penn Superfight: Champion VS Champion... BJ Penn ended up quitting on the stool in the 4th Round.
There were some accusations that GSP had greased up for the fight... but after investigation by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, they concluded that GSP did in fact not cheat.

That being said, Mama Penn was not going to let things be. She lawyered up and even publicly criticized GSP on numerous occasions.
She also lawyered up and threatened to sue GSP, including having her lawyer contact the NSAC.

Nothing would come of it, but BJ's mom went wild on GSP and claimed that her son BJ was in danger since he couldn't defend himself.

Penn got so badly beat that his momma came to "school" to raise hell. hah.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Penn's mother urges NSAC to punish St. Pierre "to fullest extent of authority"

LAS VEGAS – The weeks that have followed the controversial UFC 94 bout between Georges St. Pierre and B.J. Penn have been filled with many unusual and interestin
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

www.mmafighting.com

B.J. Penn's Mom Is Mad, No Action Taken Against Georges St. Pierre

More than six weeks after Georges St Pierre beat BJ Penn at UFC 94 in one of the biggest fights in the history of mixed martial arts, the Nevada State Athletic Commission Tuesday held a hearing...
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com


b) Fedor's corner claims that BigFoot hired a Voodoo guy for their fight

I'm sure everyone remembers this fight between Fedor and BigFoot. It was part of the infamous StrikeForce HeavyWeight GrandPrix.

Fedor would end up losing the fight, and suffering a badly swollen eye.

Vladimir Voronov, Fedor's Long time coach, would claim that BigFoot's corner hired a WitchDoctor to practice Voodoo cageside, to disrupt Fedor in the fight.
He said Fedor was doing the opposite of what he was supposed to do in the fight... and this was the reason of Fedor losing.


BigFoot's coach did later admit to to being caught using black magic... with the following quote

"Jeez!! I got [caught!] I will have to come out with the truth now!
I hired a Macumbeiro (Brazilian witch doctor) and we killed a black chicken on the crossroads. After this, over a few beers, I showed the witch doctor Fedor’s fights, and he was worried that a chicken wouldn’t be enough, so we went out and killed a black goat just to make sure! Very potent stuff! Really messed Fedor’s brain waves up! We wanted to try that other military stuff Voronov is talking about, but it’s expensive technology and we were broke! The chicken and the goat came out way cheaper. Witch doctor is a friend; [he] did it for a few beers and an autograph!"

-------------

So, which between the 2 do you find more bizarre?
Click to expand...
I forgot about the voodoo <45>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
  • Poll
Conor McGregor and BJ Penn had similar careers, who has a better legacy?
4 5 6
Replies
106
Views
3K
Prince Nephilim
Prince Nephilim

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,968
Messages
55,039,886
Members
174,567
Latest member
alija9

Share this page

Back
Top