Economy Bitcoin dead. Bagholders got conned. Update: it died again. Bagholders are still LOSERS

JonesBones

JonesBones

shpin0lVh7r-tAMuFGOje4fuEWg7z0EJOEs-3ALCvWU.jpg



It's over.


Bitcoin plummets under $6,000 to a new low for the year after months of stability

NOW UNDER 4K. Dropped another 15% in 24 hours.
 
Who was the guy who raged every time somebody didn't praise Bitcoin and had a weird obsession with being a "Centrist"
 
PolishHeadlock said:
Who was the guy who raged every time somebody didn't praise Bitcoin and had a weird obsession with being a "Centrist"
Der Eisbar? I'm only guessing from the "centrist" part.

cincymma79 said:
Hmm. Guess peter schiff was right
Yeah, I've been really taking an interest in Schiff ever since @Jack V Savage starting posting about how brilliant and influential on him Schiff had become.
 
Don't invest more than you can afford to lose.
 
who wishes they sold at a high of $19,783.06 in Dec/2017
 
JonesBones said:







Bitcoin plummets under $6,000 to a new low for the year after months of stability
It won't be over until the price per unit drops below the commodity price (which is around $1,700 last I saw an appraisal from the Federal Reserve). Otherwise, if nothing else, it remains a desirable black market currency in certain markets.

Also, this really doesn't need its own thread. We have an ongoing megathread for these minor fluctuations, don't we?
 
I'm still pissed I didnt invest when first heard about it, and it was around 350 each.

Definitely one of those 'kick yourself in the ass' scenarios.
 
JonesBones said:







Bitcoin plummets under $6,000 to a new low for the year after months of stability
I remember on its run up I was shocked it would ever surpass 1k. So even if it dropped to "only" 6k from its nearly 20k high, that's still a phenomenally overpriced "currency".

I wonder how this guy feels today:
Bitcoin-McLaren.jpg

Traded his 720s for a measly 25 bitcoins during its height.
 
bad seed said:
I remember on its run up I was shocked it would ever surpass 1k. So even if it dropped to "only" 6k from its nearly 20k high, that's still a phenomenally overpriced "currency".

I wonder how this guy feels today:




Traded his 720s for a measly 25 bitcoins during its height.
I'm guessing he wanted bitcoin because the car may not have been acquired through legitimate channels.
 
MeatheadMike said:
I'm guessing he wanted bitcoin because the car may not have been acquired through legitimate channels.
lol every McLaren is accounted for and tracked. It's a small community of diehards and they all know each other. A stolen or illegal 720 wouldnt just pop up.

A sports car is a depreciating asset. And at the time, Bitcoin was the hottest investment. He was willing to risk his car (probably just one among dozens) to ride the wave.
 
JonesBones said:







Bitcoin plummets under $6,000 to a new low for the year after months of stability
Why is it over? If it's at zero it's over.
 
Its not just bitcoin, the market is a mess in general right now. Wide spread sell off in almost every sector.
 
Pretty sure it's still up over a ridiculous amount than it was a year and a half ago.
 
