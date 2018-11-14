JonesBones
Excuse my contraflow
It's over.
Bitcoin plummets under $6,000 to a new low for the year after months of stability
- Bitcoin fell more than 7 percent Wednesday after a relatively calm few months.
- The cryptocurrency dropped to $5,640.36, hitting a new low for the year.
- Ethereum and XRP, the second and third largest cryptocurrencies behind bitcoin, dropped 13 percent and 15 percent respectively.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/14/bit...ow-of-the-year-after-months-of-stability.html
NOW UNDER 4K. Dropped another 15% in 24 hours.
