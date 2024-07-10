Media Bisping just had the "Rogan/Schaub" talk with Anthony Smith

It basically goes from 6 minutes in to about the 20 minute mark.

It's a brutally honest conversation and Smith seems to be in a dark place at the moment.

Some pointers: Smith mentions that it's tough missing his kids birthdays and Bisping tells him to shut the F up with the excuses.

Smith realizes that the Dolidze loss probably put the final nail in the coffin as far as title shot go. He says he's only interested in "fun" fights. Which leaves Bisping a bit frustrated because fighting isn't about "having fun".

This is basically 14 minutes of Bisping having the tough talk with his friend. Either get serious or retire. Interesting listen.
 
Smith is the kinda guy who would brawl outside of Walmart on some perceived slight monthly if he wasn't fighting professionally :rolleyes:

Might as well get paid for getting knocked out :)
 
Luthien said:
Smith is the kinda guy who would brawl outside of Walmart on some perceived slight monthly if he wasn't fighting professionally :rolleyes:

Might as well get paid for getting knocked out :)
But he has a nice gig at the desk atleast. And his podcast seems to be doing great lol. He also mentions in the video that the UFC is paying him a fuck ton of money for his analyse work. Which leaves him more confused as to what he's fighting for 😶

Funny thing is, you're probably right.
 
He hasn't been the same mentally since the home invasion..

7r79g7.jpg
 
Lmao, and who is Bisping to be telling anyone when they should stop fighting? If Herb Dean was competent, his career would’ve looked exactly like Smith’s right now after Silva sent him to the shadow realm with that knee
 
Bisping had the champion mindset. And lost a lot forever for "having fun"
Smith has the gatekeeper mindset.

It's ok, his striking is 4/10.
A few more paychecks, good investments and then some easy job, early retirement.


Smith bores me to hell, unless he gets beat up.
 
RiseAboveHat said:
Lmao, and who is Bisping to be telling anyone when they should stop fighting? If Herb Dean was competent, his career would’ve looked exactly like Smith’s right now after Silva sent him to the shadow realm with that knee
Well Bisping became the world champion for a reason. He was all in. Always came in shape and never had excuses. I was never a fan but can't question the mans dedication.

I think he has a point in saying Smith should just fuck off if he's confused as to what he's fighting for. Especially since Smith is already set outside of the octagon.
 
While the Petrino fight was impressive to some extent, most of his performances in the last few years have been really, really poor and in all honesty Smith wasn't a crazy talented guy to begin with prior to that.
I think retirement is a realistic option here considering his mileage and how he's looked as of late. I mean getting out struck like that by Dolidze just isn't a good look in general, I get it was short notice but still......
He still has a nice job at the desk, so he already got something to fall on if he's done with competing.
 
13Seconds said:
But he has a nice gig at the desk atleast. And his podcast seems to be doing great lol. He also mentions in the video that the UFC is paying him a fuck ton of money for his analyse work. Which leaves him more confused as to what he's fighting for 😶

Funny thing is, you're probably right.
His podcast? U talkin bout the podcast on "Michael Bisping Podcast" channel?

I really wonder what Anthony makes from co-hosting it. When Bisping broke off with Luis who he started the podcast with I feel like that was about money
 
I agree with Bisping here.

Smith's position of "I still wanna fight because I like fighting, but I've got nothing to fight for anymore" doesn't make any sense and is a very dangerous place to be in mentally.

Not everybody can be champion, but you need to have a singular obsession with being the best you can be and with a determination that Smith no longer seems to have.

Fighting because "fighting is cool I guess" is only going to put him in danger. It's too dangerous a sport long term for people to do it just to do it. Especially guys like Smith who was talking about resenting training and his gym and having to leave his house etc.

Either he needs a completely new look at a different gym, new coaches, new training partners, new ways of doing things, or he needs to hang em up and focus on his analyst job and trying to get onto commentary, his podcast etc.

He's clearly stagnated skill wise, and deteriorated physically from a few years ago, he hasn't looked good in there for a while. The last time he looked good was probably the first time he fought Ryan Spann.
 
