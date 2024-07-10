13Seconds
It basically goes from 6 minutes in to about the 20 minute mark.
It's a brutally honest conversation and Smith seems to be in a dark place at the moment.
Some pointers: Smith mentions that it's tough missing his kids birthdays and Bisping tells him to shut the F up with the excuses.
Smith realizes that the Dolidze loss probably put the final nail in the coffin as far as title shot go. He says he's only interested in "fun" fights. Which leaves Bisping a bit frustrated because fighting isn't about "having fun".
This is basically 14 minutes of Bisping having the tough talk with his friend. Either get serious or retire. Interesting listen.
