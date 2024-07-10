I agree with Bisping here.



Smith's position of "I still wanna fight because I like fighting, but I've got nothing to fight for anymore" doesn't make any sense and is a very dangerous place to be in mentally.



Not everybody can be champion, but you need to have a singular obsession with being the best you can be and with a determination that Smith no longer seems to have.



Fighting because "fighting is cool I guess" is only going to put him in danger. It's too dangerous a sport long term for people to do it just to do it. Especially guys like Smith who was talking about resenting training and his gym and having to leave his house etc.



Either he needs a completely new look at a different gym, new coaches, new training partners, new ways of doing things, or he needs to hang em up and focus on his analyst job and trying to get onto commentary, his podcast etc.



He's clearly stagnated skill wise, and deteriorated physically from a few years ago, he hasn't looked good in there for a while. The last time he looked good was probably the first time he fought Ryan Spann.