Bisping 10-7s the little mermaid again

SuperAlly said:
Sherdog Helweenies will be in tears again, denying what is staring them in the face

At the start of his podcast, Bisping makes Ariel look an absolute fool again

Bisping had nothing to say on Ariels brutal reply. He can't counter the facts. So he just sorted back to "I was just joking broo" "what a long rant you made broo"

When in fact Bispings rant was just as long if not longer, and he was absolutely not joking.

And if you look at Bispings YT channel, most of his videos about the Conor situation is about stuff Ariel reported.

Huge L on Bisping. You posting this just makes Bisping look worse and further proves Ariels point. If you're not a fan of Ariel, you should delete this thread OP.
 
SuperAlly said:
Being a beta male weasel?

Fairly certain a UFC title makes you the best at what you do.
Stop. We all know ping ducked the rightful contenders at 185 to rematch geriatric hendo and still almost got h bombed again. One of the thinnest paper champs in UFC history.
 
Pingu said:
Crying on tv?
P4p GOAT MMA journalist. Undeniably influential and prolific. Universally exalted and acknowledged by all in the MMA media space. So successful that athletes and UFC commentators alike ride his coattails and generate content based on his words.
 
you do realize that the more views the more they get paid

so these manufactured beefs start to get old quickly

best buddies within a few weeks, again
 
You guys know Bisping and Helwani have exactly the same sources when it comes to McGregor?
 
Koala said:
You guys know Bisping and Helwani have exactly the same sources when it comes to McGregor?
If that's the case not sure what bispings problem is?
 
13Seconds said:
Never understood this insult.

I'd rather cry on tv than spit on someone on tv. Or slap my wife on tv.
Man, can you imagine the life-altering ramifications of getting caught on video slapping your wife? For starters, you're done with any major company. Period. You simply can not put your hands on a woman and expect to go right back to the exact same position you held the next day. Can't happen. In the words of Dana White:

"...There’s one thing that you never bounce back from, and that’s putting your hands on a woman."
 
Bisping is a UFC shill. Almost as bad as D.C.. Almost.
 
