Bisping 10-7s the little mermaid again

SuperAlly said: Sherdog Helweenies will be in tears again, denying what is staring them in the face



At the start of his podcast, Bisping makes Ariel look an absolute fool again



Bisping had nothing to say on Ariels brutal reply. He can't counter the facts. So he just sorted back to "I was just joking broo" "what a long rant you made broo"When in fact Bispings rant was just as long if not longer, and he was absolutely not joking.And if you look at Bispings YT channel, most of his videos about the Conor situation is about stuff Ariel reported.Huge L on Bisping. You posting this just makes Bisping look worse and further proves Ariels point. If you're not a fan of Ariel, you should delete this thread OP.