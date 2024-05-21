BisexualMMA Is Missing Again, Last Seen March 28th and I’m Worried

So back in August 2022 @BisexualMMA was absent for about four weeks so @The Good The Bad The HBK made a thread about it, where many worried Sherbrethren shared their concern about his disappearance before he finally resurfaced.

In a subsequent private message to me, @revoltub and @Mike BisexualMMA shared that he’d been having some health issues and that his long term prognosis wasn’t great. He also said that if he ever disappeared for longer than 6 weeks it would be a really bad sign that it was probably time to light a candle and to crack a beer and pour one out for him, and that if he went a full two months that was probably confirmation that he was gone.

I hope he’s OK but I’m honestly worried as we’re only a week away from the two month mark. @BisexualMMA is my favourite poster and I’m sure anyone who’s interacted with him on here at length would agree he’s a genuine great guy. Witty like none other and a veritable encyclopedia of knowledge of obscure films.

He also said that if he ever disappears and doesn’t come back that he wanted shout outs to the following posters:

@The Good The Bad The HBK
@revoltub
@Mike
@Zer
@HARRISON_3
@fungi
@HwoarangStyle
@Magua
@Hans Gercmiov
@faustian
@inga vovchanchyn

(I’m not able to tag the last four people so maybe they no longer post?)

Anyway, let’s all hope our boy @BisexualMMA resurfaces and once again fills this place with laughter and some food for thought over his knowledge of obscure movies. If not, then join me in weeping for the loss of one of Sherdog’s all time best.
 
Yeah, me and hbk had a conversation about this a few days ago. I couldnt help but keep track of the days since he lasted posted. Like you said he mentioned 2 months being around the cutoff zone.

For now I'm still gonna hold back thinking the worst until the 28th or maybe longer. If the time comes to pour one out then I will start going down the list of underrated 80s films he recommended so often.
 
IIRC, he lives alone. He trains alone. And he’s gonna win the title alone.

@BisexualMMA quoted that once for no reason and it still makes me chuckle to this day.

He’ll be back.
 

revoltub said:
Yeah, me and hbk had a conversation about this a few days ago. I couldnt help but keep track of the days since he lasted posted. Like you said he mentioned 2 months being around the cutoff zone.

For now I'm still gonna hold back thinking the worst until the 28th or maybe longer. If the time comes to pour one out then I will start going down the list of underrated 80s films he recommended so often.
I’ve often said that we need an unofficial “buddy system” where we share our irl identities with another poster so if anything ever happens to any of us there would be someone that can try to track us down and share the news in the event of a sudden and unexpected passing.

Ironically, @BisexualMMA was the only currently active poster on Sherdog that knows my irl name after I shared my father’s obituary with him last year when my dad passed away in July. So if I ever went missing he would be the only one capable of looking into what happened to me. Unfortunately, I don’t know anything about him irl so I can’t reciprocate.
 
