BisexualMMA Is Missing Again, Last Seen March 28th and I’m Worried

So back in August 2022 @BisexualMMA was absent for about four weeks so @The Good The Bad The HBK made a thread about it, where many worried Sherbrethren shared their concern about his disappearance before he finally resurfaced.
In a subsequent private message to me, @revoltub and @Mike BisexualMMA shared that he’d been having some health issues and that his long term prognosis wasn’t great. He also said that if he ever disappeared for longer than 6 weeks it would be a really bad sign that it was probably time to light a candle and to crack a beer and pour one out for him, and that if he went a full two months that was probably confirmation that he was gone.
I hope he’s OK but I’m honestly worried as we’re only a week away from the two month mark. @BisexualMMA is my favourite poster and I’m sure anyone who’s interacted with him on here at length would agree he’s a genuine great guy. Witty like none other and a veritable encyclopedia of knowledge of obscure films.
He also said that if he ever disappears and doesn’t come back that he wanted shout outs to the following posters:
@The Good The Bad The HBK
@revoltub
@Mike
@Zer
@HARRISON_3
@fungi
@HwoarangStyle
@Magua
@Hans Gercmiov
@faustian
@inga vovchanchyn
(I’m not able to tag the last four people so maybe they no longer post?)
Anyway, let’s all hope our boy @BisexualMMA resurfaces and once again fills this place with laughter and some food for thought over his knowledge of obscure movies. If not, then join me in weeping for the loss of one of Sherdog’s all time best.
