Biscuits 2.0 in the making

I feel like I shored up a lot of bad habits and learned some new things while training boxing.Just wanted to share my last sparring because I don’t think I’m going to get footage this clear for a while.We did 3 rounds. Training partner has 6 fights.Kind of an awkward style and doesn’t really pace himself well yet, but hes long, has a good jab, hits decently hard and has good stamina.I don’t know where tf to punch when he dips so low. Everything seems like it misses. Maybe i just keep my jab in his face and wait for him to come up?In between rounds coach told me to shift at the end of my combos. Tried it out, never really done it before live. Will continue to work the shifts.-Biggest mistakes I see right now is not jab or jab feinting my way in sometimes. I watched a lot of canelo and tank and I thought I could just walk into range and land a big left hook or uppercut-Also when I do have him sitting on the ropes, I let him get off too easily. Sometimes I will pause and he will get confident and throw at me. I need to use my jab, jab feint, or double jab to keep him defensive on the ropes instead of just going for big shots.-Should stop backing out of the pocket after I throw and get a little tired. I’m probably safer just going head to head being the shorter guy…