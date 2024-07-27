IIIIIIII
do any of you, say over forty, still make it an event to celebrate your birthday? mine's coming up in a few days and i'll be 44, and i literally was going to treat it as another monday, but now i'm getting text messages from family about what we're doing for it. i don't want to do anything lol. if they can take away the heat, i'll take that!
any of you still have the birthday cake and singing celebration and the like?
