Bill Gates cheating on his wife cost him 10's of billions towards his charity

Bill Gates cheating on his wife then his ties to epstein caused Warren Buffet to pull the plug on his donations to Gates Foundation after his passing. But he has already started to setup a Foundation with his 120 billion dollars to be run by his 3 children. In his own words he trust their character.



After Bill's divorce Warren ended his direct connection by stepping down from the board. He had already contributed 42 billion to the Foundation. But that's seems like an end to their relationship at least the business one. From the sounds of it Bill's divorce and his lack of character was at least a part of Warren's decision.

" He also made clear that the Gates Foundation would not be a benefactor in his will.“The Gates Foundation has no money coming after my death,” Buffett said in the interview. Buffett has given the foundation roughly $43bn over the past two decades, including a $4bn donation announced on Friday."
"

I bet on a side not other nameless super wealthy have pull their ties with the Gates Foundation.

I wonder if Elon Musk will come to defend Bill seeing he has been defending Trump another guy with Epstein.

Warren Buffett to bequeath vast wealth to new foundation upon death

The billionaire investor ends nearly two decades of gifts to the Gates Foundation for a new charity led by his children
A costly and extremely stupid endeavor but I have the feeling Bill's going to pull through.
 
