Ghana's parliament has passed a tough new bill that imposes a prison sentence of up to three years for anyone convicted of identifying as LGBTQ+.It also imposes a maximum five-year jail term for forming or funding LGBTQ+ groups.Lawmakers heckled down attempts to replace prison sentences with community service and counselling.It is the latest sign of growing opposition to LGBTQ+ rights in the conservative West African nation.The bill, which had the backing of Ghana's two major political parties, will come into effect only if President Nana Akufo-Addo signs it into law.President Nana Akufo-AddoHe previously said that he would do so if the majority of Ghanaians want him to.Gay sex is already against the law in Ghana - it carries a three-year prison sentence.The bill proposes a jail term of up to 10 years for anyone involved in LGBTQ+ advocacy campaigns aimed at childrenIt also encourages the public to report members of the LGBTQ+ community to authorities for 'necessary action'.MPs said the bill was drafted in response to the opening of Ghana's first LGBTQ+ community centre in the capital, Accra, in January 2021.Police shut the centre following public protests, and pressure from religious bodies and traditional leaders in the largely Christian nation.At the time, the Christian Council of Ghana and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council said in a joint statement that being LGBTQ+ was 'alien to the Ghanaian culture and family value system and, as such, the citizens of this nation cannot accept it'.The bill approved by lawmakers is a watered-down version of an earlier draught - for instance, jail terms have been shortened and a controversial clause on conversion therapy has been removed.