Biggest shots you've seen a fighter eat without going to sleep?

Gary Goodridge vs Yashioki YatsuGary is a known hard hitter, and this Japanese dude just ate all those hard shots like a punching bag and didn't even go downAnother one that comes to mind was Mark Hunt vs Ben Rothwell. At this point Big Ben was spent and running on fumes. Hunt hit him with a huge right overhand haymaker with Ben walking into the shot, and Hunt was starting to walk away for his signature walk off KO, but Ben wasn't even that fazed.Edit: Diego Sanchez ran into the knee of John Hathaway and still made it to the final bell