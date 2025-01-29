  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Biggest shots you've seen a fighter eat without going to sleep?

These 2 come to mind


Khamzat Chimaev PUNCHED IN THA FACE! on Make a GIF
 
These 2 come to mind



Gary Goodridge vs Yashioki Yatsu

Gary is a known hard hitter, and this Japanese dude just ate all those hard shots like a punching bag and didn't even go down



Another one that comes to mind was Mark Hunt vs Ben Rothwell. At this point Big Ben was spent and running on fumes. Hunt hit him with a huge right overhand haymaker with Ben walking into the shot, and Hunt was starting to walk away for his signature walk off KO, but Ben wasn't even that fazed.

gsXdJGL.gif



Edit: Diego Sanchez ran into the knee of John Hathaway and still made it to the final bell

 
Crocop kicking Mark hunt in pride 2005.


Full on LHK

Didn't do dick. Makes NO sense
 
May crazy fights in Japan with fighters never going down with the secret juice
 
