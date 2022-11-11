Biggest robbery decision in UFC history

This week, our Australian boxer Jeff Fenech had a decision reversed in his favour over a fight against Azumah Nelson which happened over 30 years ago. It was a classic robbery which boxing is well and truly known for.
I think mma is a lot tougher sport to judge as there are a hell of a lot more factors at play than in boxing. I cannot think of robberies at UFC that were bigger than "Fenech v Nelson" or "Holyfield v Lewis" for instance. I think MMA fans hold up the robbery card way too much. Heaps of people cried foul at the "Yan v O'Malley" match......in reality, that match was far from a robbery for a variety of reasons.
I have watched quite a few UFC matches where I felt the match went to the wrong bloke. But, in terms of total outright robbery, I cannot think of many UFC instances.
What is your biggest UFC robbery?
 
Michihiro Omigawa vs Darren Elkins.

Whole fight was Omigawa landing power hooks and easily throwing off Elkins' takedown attempts with his judo base. He walked him down and busted his face up so badly he looked like a mangled car crash victim. Also used slick head movement to get out of the way of any of Elkins' return fire.

Easy 30-27 for Omigawa.

All 3 judges scored the fight for Elkins.

No other fight comes close. This is the biggest robbery in UFC history.
 
Phan-Garcia 1 & Pearson-Diego also come to mind.
I think you guys are discussing "worst decisions".

"Biggest robbery" certainly couldn't include any of those fighters.

I maintain it is Bisping-Henderson 2.

Henderson should have retired as a UFC Middleweight Tournament Champion, PRIDE Welterweight Grand Prix Champion, PRIDE Welterweight Champion, PRIDE Middleweight Champion, and UFC Middleweight Champion.

Slightly higher stakes than Darren Elkins on the prelims.


 

A robbery is a bad decision you goof. The stakes or position on the card are completely irrelevant.

Disputes what a robbery actually is. Gets it wrong. Then goes on to list a fight that wasn't a robbery as the worst robbery of all time.

L.
 
I specified the difference between "biggest robbery" and "worst decision" dummy.

"The stakes are irrelevant" and "L".

You're embarrassing.
 
Meh.
The Biggest robberies are
GSP & Big Rig
Jon Jones & Gus
Machida & Rua.

The above are the biggest, because they were for the belt.
But there are others well known like

Henderson vs. Edgar II (spoiled Bendo's proposal with all those boos, but at least was on a "win")
Garcia vs. Phan (Garcia actually have many fights deemed robbery).
 
Diego has a few really bad ones. Kampmann, Pearson and Gomi are all fights he very clearly lost but was given the decision anyway.

The Gomi one is particularly perplexing as it was in Japan with 3 Japanese judges.
 
You are fuckin clueless if you think

A) The stakes of a fight don't matter when quantifying "biggest robberies"

B) Bisping won either of the first 2 rounds

C) Neither of the first 2 rounds was a 10-8

So you obviously just don't know what the fuck you're talking about.
 
Says the guy who doesn't know what a robbery is.

 
Nah, cuz that was still a fine decision. Not like Lawler-Condit, Jones-Reyes, or Edgar-Bendo 2, which were also for titles and much worse
 
