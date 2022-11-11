Biggest robbery decision in UFC history

This week, our Australian boxer Jeff Fenech had a decision reversed in his favour over a fight against Azumah Nelson which happened over 30 years ago. It was a classic robbery which boxing is well and truly known for.

I think mma is a lot tougher sport to judge as there are a hell of a lot more factors at play than in boxing. I cannot think of robberies at UFC that were bigger than "Fenech v Nelson" or "Holyfield v Lewis" for instance. I think MMA fans hold up the robbery card way too much. Heaps of people cried foul at the "Yan v O'Malley" match......in reality, that match was far from a robbery for a variety of reasons.

I have watched quite a few UFC matches where I felt the match went to the wrong bloke. But, in terms of total outright robbery, I cannot think of many UFC instances.

What is your biggest UFC robbery?