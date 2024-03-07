Biggest event of the year has arrived: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul - Cowboys Stadium and live on Netflix

Yep. Thats my thought too.Jake Paul is typically smart at picking his fights. But this was a stupid decision. Hes fucked regardless of the outcome.
If he wins easily he beat up Americas loveable grandpa
If he wins but struggles he struggled against a 60 year old man.
If he loses he lost to a 60 year old man.
Theres really no scenario where he comes out of this looking good.
He already boxed 50 year old mma dude. Might as well box 60 year old actual boxee.
People will watch. That's all he wants. His entire career has been fighting old/washed up fighters
