Biggest event of the year has arrived: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul - Cowboys Stadium and live on Netflix

Tyson would eat this fool for breakfast even at his current age.

Will tune in and enjoy every second
 
Now thats BIG
Tyson by knockout

Gus didnt train Tyson to get koed by some punk from social media. Mike gonna eat this dude.
 
Jake Paul is typically smart at picking his fights. But this was a stupid decision. Hes fucked regardless of the outcome.

If he wins easily he beat up Americas loveable grandpa
If he wins but struggles he struggled against a 60 year old man.
If he loses he lost to a 60 year old man.

Theres really no scenario where he comes out of this looking good.
 
ferrisjso said:
Jake Paul is typically smart at picking his fights. But this was a stupid decision. Hes fucked regardless of the outcome.

If he wins easily he beat up Americas loveable grandpa
If he wins but struggles he struggled against a 60 year old man.
If he loses he lost to a 60 year old man.

Theres really no scenario where he comes out of this looking good.
Yep. Thats my thought too.

Either he becomes an elderly man basher, or he loses to an elderly man.
 
Hope Tyson trains by eating 5 grams of shrooms everyday. He's a different beast on shrooms.
 
He already boxed 50 year old mma dude. Might as well box 60 year old actual boxee.
 
It will be an exhibition sparing match and people will bitch what a joke it was despite being fooled by fight like this countless times
 
People will watch. That’s all he wants. His entire career has been fighting old/washed up fighters
 
Hate the Pauls as much as you like they know how to make big shit happen no matter how ridiculous the fights may be.
 
Jesus christ Really !
Tyron and Nate IM LOOKING AT YALL,
YOU GUYS HAD ONE DAM JOB, JUST ONE.
ok so lets list the positives.....
- Mike tyson im sure is making BANK
- Another spectacle

ok the negatives
Bruh i will be done watching all combat sports for at least half a year if jake
knocks out tyson. and im not kidding.

Now im all for sticking it to the UFC and paying fighters good money
but come on dog. I wouldnt put it pass Jake to wanna really try and knock tysons head off, kinda like how vitor did evander
smh.
 
