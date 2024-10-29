Big unanswered question about Topuria...

...has he fought any good wrestlers?? Or this is another case of UFC fast-tracking a striker to the belt by only giving them strikers (and BJJ guys with no takedowns)?!

Please discuss and tell me how outraged I should be.
 
No this isn't like Alex Periera at all
 
Bryce Mitchell is among the best grapplers in the division and takes down almost everyone he fights and Topuria absolutely dismantled Mitchell. With that said, I'd sure like to see how Ilia does against the winner of Sterling and Evloev. 145 has a lot of great grapplers but is light in high level wrestlers it seems.
 
He hasn’t unless you count Bryce Mitchel, but he’s asking for Islam so I imagine he’s pretty confident in his wrestling.

At featherweight he might get Evloev or Aljo soon and that will definitely be a good test in that department.
 
I also want to see that fight but Im pretty sure Ilia destroys them both
 
Bryce was able to take him down in the first round. I don't think wrestling will be a problem for him at 145 but all this talk about fighting Islam and Belal is crazy.
 
Bryce had nothing for him and he has bullied several people.
 
I'm just making sure UFC isn't pulling the wool over our eyes for like the 240th time. It's well known that good wrestlers are held back in favor of untested strikers and it makes me sick. Seems like I won't have to punch another hole in my wall!
 
The only question I have for him is how does he do with adversity? I can only remember him being somewhat in trouble once.

But that is more a testament to how good he is than a real question.
 
I read that Bryce came into that fight unwell so I heard. I wouldn't be surprised if that were true the way he fought.
 
his base is grappling and bjj

i wouldn't be surprised if he could sub ortega. he also got max down on his back, can't remember the last time that happened
 
All in all funny, in what I believe is a laughing with you sense. But we do know that their stand and bang boys are their cash cows and what is being referred to when the UFC’s reps identify someone as an “exciting fighter” and what will make a “good fight”.
When I think on it there seems to be valid good business rationale to it as well. The majority of fighters on the roster are middling tough men of a general above average skill level, extraordinary toughness, and fearless will. The truly elite super talents who have the ability to impose a scary fight ending ground game and the wrestling to get the fight there are very very few, but when they do come around they are the most dominant force in the sport.
So I get it that they wanna milk the great strikers of their exciting fights with those foolish enough or lacking in skill otherwise t avoid mixing it up I’ll advisedly on the feet with them. It keeps the casual majority entertained and populates social media with ko advertising to keep on pulling that fat of the land on in.
So yea. They undoubtably do have this intent and it is well represented with a smirking ‘plausible deniability’. Eventually it reaches its financial incentive of maturity for bursting the bubble in the event of things like Conor vs Khabib, gane vs jones, Merab vs Sean, and presumptively whatever lies ahead for Poatan and Topuria in their eventual striker vs grappler confrontation. I think the only instance in which that has really come to invert itself are the occasions like Liddel v Couture 2 and Silva v Sonnen. It’s generally anomaly that the striker prevails and tends to depend most on how extraordinary the grappler is at implementing a pedigree grappling game in an mma arena.
Those of us who’ve been watching forever know where it’s all headed: striker vs grappler. It is, was and will continue to be the big debate and duality of this sport. My own familiarity with this is what fuels my anxiety to see it happen when the foreshadowing is presented.
 
