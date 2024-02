Not good, but the main differences I see is that Biden turned those records over ASAP as soon as they were discovered, and it sounds like a very small number compared to the 300+ that Trump had. Trump’s woes probably would have been fairly insignificant too if he had done that, and not adamantly pretended that every fucked up thing he does is legitimate just because it’s him doing it (a la Nixon). Trump had to have a search warrant executed on his property as he wouldn’t turn the shit back over.



edit: 3rd difference, Biden Admin is claiming he didn’t know they were still there, which is a possibility. Trump most certainly knew that his classified records were there at Mar-A-Lago.