Elections Biden impeachment hearings mega thread (art dealer questioned)

Livestream starts in a few minutes. Funny because Matt Gaetz is taking the floor at noon, and supposedly going to start a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker. McCarthy doing this to ease some of the pressure off him, so it easier to negotiating buget increase by 9/30 deadline.

https://x.com/simonateba/status/1701606347840819287?s=20

twitter was not embedding in another thread, so here is link to live stream

 
pepe-clown.gif


clown show.
 
Beyond it being just dramatic bullshit, I don't understand how there can be a budget deadline after giving Biden the Unlimited Debt Ceiling until 2025.

The motherfuckers are going to Print and Borrow to the Moon.

I guess through appropriations, they (republicans) will say they will not approve appropriating money toward certain programs, etc. So while they approved the debt ceiling, they can now say they won't fund something with new budget or whatever.

McCarthy won't be ousted, Gaetz may make him face a vote, but it will go no where. And republicans will cave with appropriations in no time.

At least McCarthy pushing for this. Rep Ken Buck (R) said republicans don't have enough votes for impeachment inquiry this past weekend, so I was kind of surprised to see McCarthy announce this.
 
That's exactly why the announcement was made. No chance of anything and thy now.. And like those motherfuckers would vote to do anything useful anyway. Country is being played at looted simultaneously. Cocksuckers, the lot of them.
 
SD to lazy to add x.com/ instead of twitter.com/ in a media link so just change it yourself
 
IF Gaetz is there, hopefully none of the other elected officials brought their teenage daughters to work today.
 
I don't get this. Do you disagree with that statement? Do you think all politicians should be above the law or just Trump?
I'm saying let the investigation happen , If Biden is clean so be it, but it isn't really fair to complain about equality treatment
 
I'm saying let the investigation happen , If Biden is clean so be it, but it isn't really fair to complain about equality treatment
Yeah, sure. I think it's silly and will end up embarrassing McCarthy (and I welcome it for that reason--and it's not like House Republicans would be doing anything good with their time if they weren't wasting it). But it doesn't have anything to do with the statement, and I don't get why you'd mock the idea that politicians shouldn't be above the law.

Also, do you want to bet on whether they'll find anything?
 
Yeah, sure. I think it's silly and will end up embarrassing McCarthy (and I welcome it for that reason--and it's not like House Republicans would be doing anything good with their time if they weren't wasting it). But it doesn't have anything to do with the statement, and I don't get why you'd mock the idea that politicians shouldn't be above the law.

Also, do you want to bet on whether they'll find anything?
What makes you think I was talking about you ? I didn't quote you at all, you quoted me and I am not sure why ...I'm mocking the 1 sided statement that's been pretty partisan.
 
