Biaggio Ali Walsh can shake up the UFC

I watched all his fights and you know when you see someone that has that dog, talent and creativity to do it at the highest level and Biaggio is that guy. He is fast, super aggressive and is fighters fighter. I think he can shake up the FW division.



He has alot of freakish power for his size and he is fast. I am not sure how good his wrestling is but he sure as hell can do damage to anyone and make them go to sleep. When he hits guys it feels like as if they are getting hit by someone who weighes alot heavier.



Have no idea what he is doing in PFL. The UFC needs to get him ASAP