Betting Questions

I was hoping someone could explain what counts as a win for the below wagers in as much detail as possible.



if fight goes to scorecards all wagers are no action

Sun 1/17 1059 Cruz (scorecards = no action) +115

11:59PM 1060 Dillashaw (scorecards = no action) -145

any victory inside distance is a winner for selected fighter, see sportsbook rules for grading details

Sun 1/17 1061 Cruz points handicap +5½ -205

11:59PM 1062 Dillashaw points handicap -5½ +165

Sun 1/17 1063 Cruz points handicap -5½ +190

Sun 1/17 1063 Cruz points handicap -5½ +190

11:59PM 1064 Dillashaw points handicap +5½ -250

ok, so the "scorecards = no action" bets mean if it goes to a decision, all bets are voided.so if you bet Fighter A vs Fighter BFighter A: scorecards = no actionfighter A wins by stoppage: you winfighter B wins by stoppage: you losefighter A wins by decision: you get your $ backfighter B wins by decision: you get your $ back------------point spread bets:fighter A -5.5 vs fighter B +5.5if you bet fighter A -5.5:fighter A wins by stoppage: you winfighter B wins by stoppage: you loseif it goes to a decision, you add up the points. so being a 5 rounder, in this example: 50-45 for all 3 judges fighter fighter A would be 15 points. 15 - 5.5 = greater than 0, so you winif it's 48-47 for all 3, that would be 3 points. 3 -5.5 = less than 0, so you lose.vice versa if you bet the +5.5 one.