Betting Questions

Post here if you have any questions for other bettors.

"How do moneyline bets work?"

"What's a good sportsbook to use?"

etc

there are NO stupid questions and this is a 100% judgment-free zone
 
Last edited:
I was hoping someone could explain what counts as a win for the below wagers in as much detail as possible.

if fight goes to scorecards all wagers are no action
Sun 1/17 1059 Cruz (scorecards = no action) +115
11:59PM 1060 Dillashaw (scorecards = no action) -145
any victory inside distance is a winner for selected fighter, see sportsbook rules for grading details
Sun 1/17 1061 Cruz points handicap +5½ -205
11:59PM 1062 Dillashaw points handicap -5½ +165
any victory inside distance is a winner for selected fighter, see sportsbook rules for grading details
Sun 1/17 1063 Cruz points handicap -5½ +190
11:59PM 1064 Dillashaw points handicap +5½ -250
 
ok, so the "scorecards = no action" bets mean if it goes to a decision, all bets are voided.

so if you bet Fighter A vs Fighter B

Fighter A: scorecards = no action
fighter A wins by stoppage: you win
fighter B wins by stoppage: you lose
fighter A wins by decision: you get your $ back
fighter B wins by decision: you get your $ back

------------

point spread bets:

fighter A -5.5 vs fighter B +5.5

if you bet fighter A -5.5:

fighter A wins by stoppage: you win
fighter B wins by stoppage: you lose

if it goes to a decision, you add up the points. so being a 5 rounder, in this example: 50-45 for all 3 judges fighter fighter A would be 15 points. 15 - 5.5 = greater than 0, so you win
if it's 48-47 for all 3, that would be 3 points. 3 -5.5 = less than 0, so you lose.

vice versa if you bet the +5.5 one.
 
Thanks Ez, this explains a lot. Does this mean that the below bet was graded incorrectly as Lawler won by 1 point?
IMG_20160110_133311.JPG
 
Someone explain this to me;

Sportsbet
Points handicap, dillashaw -5.5 @2.87 Cruz +5.5 @1.36

How fight will End, KO @3.00 Submission @7.50 Points @1.57

What is the point of the Cruz point line when you can take decision on both fighters at $1.57?
 
cruz +5.5 wins on a cruz ko/sub
 
Anyone here use Heritage?
 
a round robin is every leg parlayed together

so if you do, say, a 4 team RR in 2 teamers, that's 6 parlays in one.

so if you do a $10 4-team parlay, you risk $10 and win only if all four teams win.

if you do $10 round robin on 4 teams , there are 6 possible combinations:
A + B
A + C
A + D
B + C
B + D
C + D

so you'd risk $60 on 10 separate two-teamers. or, alternatively, you could make your RR $1.66 per leg, and you'd still be at $10 risk

alternatively, if you choose 3-teamers, with 4 teams, there are four possible combinations
A + B + C
A + B + D
A + C + D
B + C + D

etc etc.
 
A lot of people consider a unit to be a certain percentage of one's bankroll, usually 1%. But others like myself and EZFlyer if I am not mistaken just consider it to be $100, not any specific percentage of our bankroll. I haven't taken a payout in a long time so $100 is much less than 1% of my current bankroll. It's just more a reflection that I tend to bet around one hundred to a few hundred - or 1u to around 3u or 4u if really confident-on a moneyline of an MMA fight.
 
yep. we're the rare breed, tho

but yep. spot-on, jim, that's how i do it, you adapted this well and are kickin ass w/me :)

most people do it as % of bankroll (which is usually about right for me, but not exclusively. it's just $100 all year, no matter if i go above or below 10k in my accounts etc)
 
Need some feedback about Ohmbet; seen some good odds there, but think they are new sportsbook
If anyone tried them Iet me know, payouts are quick? I want to bet on Thompson, Roy Nelson, OSP this saturday
 
They aren't even listed here:

http://www.sportsbookreview.com/sportsbooks/

Which has many more books than I have heard of. I wouldn't risk it, especially because their odds don't look particularly different to the general odds - what's wrong with other, more established books?
 
Hi

For the ones of you who have VIP account at your bookies.
What is the minimum(approximately) you have to play for? And at what site are you VIP, mostly interested in if it's a EU or American site.

Thanks guys.
 
