Better resume: Terence or Teo?

I see how Crawford and Teo are going back and forth on the socials.

Crawford making strong statements about having the better resume; so does he?

Teo has Loma, Taylor as elite wins and Commey, Martin and Ortiz as sub-elite wins. A black eye on the resume is Kambosos.

Crawford has Spence as elite and Kava, Brook, Porter and Madrimov as sub-elite wins.

I guess I'd have to give it to Crawford based on his spotless record, but if Teo hadn't fucked up with Kambo I think he has the better resume.
 
Crawford has the 0 and the Spence annihilation. The Kambosos loss fucked Teos legacy up some.
 
Teo is still young, 27 if I'm not mistaken. He still has at least a dozen of fight left. Tough, Crawford had a better resume.
Boxing is slowing down, too much politics made Crawford inactive, but Teo is making the right move, training with Reynoso's team.

All the best to these lions who keep the sport of boxing alive.
 
