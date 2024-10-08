Better resume: Terence or Teo?

that Indian
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 31, 2023
- Messages
- 522
- Reaction score
- 693
I see how Crawford and Teo are going back and forth on the socials.
Crawford making strong statements about having the better resume; so does he?
Teo has Loma, Taylor as elite wins and Commey, Martin and Ortiz as sub-elite wins. A black eye on the resume is Kambosos.
Crawford has Spence as elite and Kava, Brook, Porter and Madrimov as sub-elite wins.
I guess I'd have to give it to Crawford based on his spotless record, but if Teo hadn't fucked up with Kambo I think he has the better resume.
Crawford making strong statements about having the better resume; so does he?
Teo has Loma, Taylor as elite wins and Commey, Martin and Ortiz as sub-elite wins. A black eye on the resume is Kambosos.
Crawford has Spence as elite and Kava, Brook, Porter and Madrimov as sub-elite wins.
I guess I'd have to give it to Crawford based on his spotless record, but if Teo hadn't fucked up with Kambo I think he has the better resume.