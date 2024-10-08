Better resume: Terence or Teo?

I see how Crawford and Teo are going back and forth on the socials.



Crawford making strong statements about having the better resume; so does he?



Teo has Loma, Taylor as elite wins and Commey, Martin and Ortiz as sub-elite wins. A black eye on the resume is Kambosos.



Crawford has Spence as elite and Kava, Brook, Porter and Madrimov as sub-elite wins.



I guess I'd have to give it to Crawford based on his spotless record, but if Teo hadn't fucked up with Kambo I think he has the better resume.