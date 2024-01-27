Movies Better Gangster Movies - Al Pacino or Robert De Niro ?

Who wins

  • Al Pacino

  • Robert De Niro

*Only Films where the actor played a gangster in the film*


1_sTxcgLYo3Mb4Neso31oBzQ.jpg

The Godfather
The Godfather II
Scarface
Carlito's Way
Donnie Brasco


fotojet-4.jpg

The Godfather II
Goodfellas
Heat
Once Upon A Time in America
The Untouchables
 
lowlife said:
Casino!?!?
Plus of course Pacino was in Heat.

I'm guessing this probably comes down somewhat to how much you like "hoo ha" Pacino, I think Scarface was really the start of him going for over over the top performances were as De Niro his "gangster" roles tended to cover his "serious" career.

Personally I preffer De Niro during this period BUT I think Pacino has held up much better over the last 25 years or so, still "hoo ha" but he's putting effort into it and its often entertaining like in the Irishman vs Bobby's mostly low effort career(with the odd exception).
 
Personally I feel Once Upon A Time In America ends up the most underrated, Leone's best film for me and on the level of the first two Godfathers.
 
DeNiro should also get extra points for being a gangster in the comedies "Analyze This" and "Analyze That", showing some versatility.
 
