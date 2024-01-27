Hart Break Kick 97
Hart Break Kick 97
- Apr 6, 2020
- 20,042
- 42,138
De Niro all day on this. And yeah you left out Casino and a Bronx tale...but I guess you could argue he didn't play gangsters in those
Robert DeNiro*Only Films where the actor played a gangster in the film*
The Godfather
The Godfather II
Scarface
Carlito's Way
Donnie Brasco
The Godfather II
Goodfellas
Heat
Once Upon A Time in America
The Untouchables
Plus of course Pacino was in Heat.Casino!?!?