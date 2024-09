<puh-lease75>



I don't think it's a coincidence Bob Odenkirk had a heart attack during the filming of the final episode(s). After all these amazing seasons, we still haven't seen what makes this man go from the Jimmy we know -- heavily flawed, but extremely compassionate -- to BB's Saul... a cold heartless gangster, a shell of a person, who constantly suggests murder as a solution like it's blowing his nose. I think Bobby O must have gone to some crazy extreme places emotionally to make this, whatever his character finally goes through to make the drastic change we still haven't seen yet. My guess is, Kim ends up getting chainsawed by the cartel or something. I hope I'm wrong