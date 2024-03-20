Best/Worst boxing commentators

Fans always seem to complain about biased or poor commentators. Who do you like and dislike?

I watch mostly domestic UK boxing and imo the standard of commentators is really good. All ex pros in general. I think the best at the moment is Barry jones, but I also like Carl frampton, Richie woodhall and Matthew Macklin.

Worst for me is David haye. He’s not particularly insightful and seems biased. Tony bellew is also terrible, but aside from his overly emotional commentary I do a quite like bellew
 
Worst Is Tessitore of ESPN … probably the ESPN whole group is the worst with Bradley … I find myself muting this people every show it seems
 
Worst- The entire ESPN team. I like the Probox commentary crew.
 
keep it long behind the jab richie lol im with you barry is the man
 
