Best/Worst boxing commentators

Fans always seem to complain about biased or poor commentators. Who do you like and dislike?



I watch mostly domestic UK boxing and imo the standard of commentators is really good. All ex pros in general. I think the best at the moment is Barry jones, but I also like Carl frampton, Richie woodhall and Matthew Macklin.



Worst for me is David haye. He’s not particularly insightful and seems biased. Tony bellew is also terrible, but aside from his overly emotional commentary I do a quite like bellew