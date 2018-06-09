Best Ween Album?

I give the nod to White Pepper, but was debating with friends the other night. They argue for The Mollusk and Chocolate and Cheese respectively.
 
My favorite is the pod. But i have weird tastes and know it’s not objectively their best. I just love it though. Pork roll egg and cheese and she fucks me always hits the spot.

Objectively, I would say choc and cheese. Its very well rounded and is a great overall sampling of ween
 
I second The Pod. I'm of their earlier material but Chocolate and Cheese has been getting a few spins out of me lately.
Pure Guava has a lot of classics too.
 
At one time it was God Ween Satan. I still listen to several songs off it. Chocolate and Cheese as well as The Mollusk are great albums that have also been personal favorites at different times. Its like that with most of their albums for me. Even 12 Golden Country Classics. I listened to that non-stop when it first came out. You Were the Fool and Help Me Scrape the Mucus Off My Brain are among some of my overall favorite Ween songs.
 
It changes for me, right now, The Mollusk.
Going to see them on the 28th!​
 
Chocolate and Cheese as well as the Mollusk are my two favorite Ween records. Everything else is pretty good but those two are cream of the crop for me.

Why they want to see my spine mommy?
 
All of their albums are so different. Most seem to have themes since the late 90's, and are coherent. Their early stuff was all over the place. For me, Chocolate and Cheese is the turning point, the go between for their two errands. It was a structured all over the place album, if that makes any sense. They proved that they had grown into legitimate musicians, but each song was different from the last.

They've made some amazing stuff since, but that album will always be their apex, as far as I'm concerned.
 
They changed it up album to album, impossible to delegate one album over another. Ween is transcendent if you gauge their early work to current. Greatest underappreciated band.
 
I just discovered Ween a few months ago and hate that I'd never really crossed paths with their stuff before. I do like a good amount of earlier songs but I think my favorite so far might be either White Pepper or Quebec, which from what I gather, is probably their 'tamest' work
 
Haven't got through their whole discography yet but of the ones I've heard so far Quebec is my favourite.
 
1.) The Mollusk
2.) White Pepper
3.) La Cucaracha
4.) Chocolate and Cheese
5.) Quebec
6.) The Pod
7.) Shinola
8.) 12 Golden Country Greats
9.) GodWeenSatan: The Oneness
10.) Pure Guava

Used to hang out in New Hope quite a bit, met the guys numerous times.
 
I've never been fully comfortable calling any Ween album my favorite. I usually default to The Mollusk. But they are too hard to pin down and so are most of their albums. I'm not big into the super brown early stuff which I know is sacrilegious, it's just not the version of Ween I fell in love with. My fav album gravitates between The Mollusk, White Pepper, Quebec and on a very rare day, Pure Guava. Maybe even Golden Country Greats. Depends on mood..
 
