Best Ukrainian boxer?

Forget the inferior nations that dominated in prehistoric times, before modern training methods like Instagram were invented. How would yesterday's Usyk compare against prime Wlad, Vitali, Lomachenko?

IMO, I would strongly favor Usyk against the aging Wlad that Fury and Joshua beat, I think he would have used his agility to outland Wlad by quite a lot. Ditto for 2010 Vitali. The Klitschkos could sometimes be surprised by agile fighters, and while Usyk doesn't exactly hit like Corrie Sanders, he can keep up that output for most of the fight. Both of them would also suffer from their jabs not being as effective.

Prime Wlad, however, I would favor against Usyk although IMO Usyk would beat Vitali in a close decision.

P4P I still got Lomachenko, at least for the short period in which he looked at his best. Usyk definitely has lasted far longer at the top than Loma has.
 
Prime Wlad would probably win just due to size advantage. It's kind of funny that Fury dethroned Wlad and 9 years later another Ukrainian dethroned Fury.
 
I'd have to think about it. On paper at least Usyk is the most accomplished Eastern European (not just Ukrainian) boxer of all time when you look at his entire boxing career as a whole. That is, amateur & pro credentials. Usyk used to be Wlad's sparring partner. He schooled him so bad once that he got kicked out of the gym in front of the media. That's sparring though.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Usyk used to be Wlad's sparring partner. He schooled him so bad once that he got kicked out of the gym in front of the media. That's sparring though.
Is there any way to read more about this or see it?
 
Most skilled is Loma, best is Usyk. If they all fight who would come out on top? Probably Vitali or Usyk. I think prime Usyk just edges prime Wlad (remember we are seeing a past prime version of Usyk aswell).
 
