Best Ukrainian boxer?

Forget the inferior nations that dominated in prehistoric times, before modern training methods like Instagram were invented. How would yesterday's Usyk compare against prime Wlad, Vitali, Lomachenko?



IMO, I would strongly favor Usyk against the aging Wlad that Fury and Joshua beat, I think he would have used his agility to outland Wlad by quite a lot. Ditto for 2010 Vitali. The Klitschkos could sometimes be surprised by agile fighters, and while Usyk doesn't exactly hit like Corrie Sanders, he can keep up that output for most of the fight. Both of them would also suffer from their jabs not being as effective.



Prime Wlad, however, I would favor against Usyk although IMO Usyk would beat Vitali in a close decision.



P4P I still got Lomachenko, at least for the short period in which he looked at his best. Usyk definitely has lasted far longer at the top than Loma has.