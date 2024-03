I always have trouble picking out a favorite episode of a tv show especially when they have been running so long plus i havent watched new simpsons episode at least 12 years i think i stopped at season 16-18. It would take too much time to pick out favorites when 1 season has 24 episodes and so many seasons. Top of my hat i always liked that christmas episode where Bart steals something in the mall and gets caught. The Christmas episode where the dog runs away is a classic too. South Park my favorite is Stanleys cup where the episode becomes a parody of sports movies and The losing edge where Randy fights the different dads of different places at baseball games.