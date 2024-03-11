Best rivalries in music?

What are your favorite rivalries and who do you think won each?





Mine are:



Michael Jackson vs. Prince (MJ wins)



The Beatles vs. the Beach Boys (Beatles win)



Metallica vs. Megadeth (This is probably a controversial opinion but I think in the long run Megadeth wins)



Biggie vs. 2Pac (This one is close but I like 2Pac's best song better than Biggie's best song so I give it to Pac)



Madonna vs. Cyndi Lauper (I begrudgingly have to admit Madonna won this one)



Britney Spears vs. Christina Aguilera (Christina wins by not becoming a crazy meth head)