Best rivalries in music?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,040
Reaction score
35,247
What are your favorite rivalries and who do you think won each?


Mine are:

Michael Jackson vs. Prince (MJ wins)

The Beatles vs. the Beach Boys (Beatles win)

Metallica vs. Megadeth (This is probably a controversial opinion but I think in the long run Megadeth wins)

Biggie vs. 2Pac (This one is close but I like 2Pac's best song better than Biggie's best song so I give it to Pac)

Madonna vs. Cyndi Lauper (I begrudgingly have to admit Madonna won this one)

Britney Spears vs. Christina Aguilera (Christina wins by not becoming a crazy meth head)
 
Lou Reed vs Everyone
Nick Cave vs 80s/90s Journalists
Tina Turner vs Ike Turner
Metallica vs Music Fans
Most Rock Musicians vs Heroin
 
Oasis Vs Blur was the main one in the UK when I was growing up but in retrospect I think it was manufactured to get them both attention.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
I never heard of the Beatles vs. Beach Boys rivalry.
 
Boomb said:
I never heard of the Beatles vs. Beach Boys rivalry.
Click to expand...
It was definitely a thing, each band trying to outdo the other. Paul McCartney has said many times that “Sgt Pepper” was sort of inspired by and an answer to the Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds.”
 
Brian Jonestown Massacre vs The Dandy Warhols

GIAfER5WQAALNvw.jpg




 
Anal Cunt vs Eazy E and Freddie Mercury

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,709
Messages
55,230,719
Members
174,692
Latest member
kingofjong

Share this page

Back
Top