Best rivalries in music?

Fedorgasm
What are your favorite rivalries and who do you think won each?
Mine are:
Michael Jackson vs. Prince (MJ wins)
The Beatles vs. the Beach Boys (Beatles win)
Metallica vs. Megadeth (This is probably a controversial opinion but I think in the long run Megadeth wins)
Biggie vs. 2Pac (This one is close but I like 2Pac's best song better than Biggie's best song so I give it to Pac)
Madonna vs. Cyndi Lauper (I begrudgingly have to admit Madonna won this one)
Britney Spears vs. Christina Aguilera (Christina wins by not becoming a crazy meth head)
