Best Opening Title Sequence In A Movie...Ever?

Not opening scene.
Opening sequence that shows the title and may or may not include the opening credits, with some story elements intertwined.

My Top 5, off the top of my head...

Mortal Kombat 1995

Best YouTube Comment -
"The fact that we don't make intros to movies like this anymore is proof that we've devolved as a species."

Deadpool 2016

"One of the greatest openings to a movie I ever seen."

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo 2011

"i like how the title sequence basically plays out the entire movie. drowning, fire, dragon, victims, sex, tech, spying, violence... it's the entire movie in 2 and a half minutes."

Lord of War 2005

"This single bullet has a better story arc than Rey Skywalker’s."

Terminator 2 1991

"This intro alone is better than any of the sequels."
 
