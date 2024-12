Condit has one of the most varied and voluminous libraries of finishes, but ya gotta appreciate submissions too to really enjoy it cuz he nearly halved his results with them.



I like a Pulver highlight cuz I'm a sucker for body blow finishes



Edit* finishes for Condit, including but not limited to:



Flying knee KO

Hook KO

Stomp KO

Head kick KO

Punches KO

Ground and pound TKO

Punches and knees TKO

Doctor stoppage TKO

Guillotine

RNC

Armbar

Kimura

Triangle armbar

Triangle choke

Arm triangle