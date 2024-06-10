Best hangover food

Replenish your water gradually, not too much at one time.​

Happy Birthday, first, then a little known fact on the "hangover helper".2 prime causes IIRC of hangovers (other than drinking too much).1. Dehydration - alternating a drink with a glass of water helps immensely.2. Alcohol breaks down, producing acetyldehyde, which is the nasty by-product. To help break it down faster requires, guess what? AlcoholFoods don't help, the old school cowboys asking for "a hair of the dog that bit ya" the morning after had it right without knowing why. A mild Bloody Mary has been used by many with good success - no food is known to help a hangover by itself.