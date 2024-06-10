  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Best hangover food

Need help guys

Bday today
My homies took me out yesterday,
Those asshole didn't really cared about me having to wake up early for work.

Usually use some reciepe I've learned from ex-gf
(A mexican one showed me how to make some chilaquiles that always get the job done)
Or some asian hangover noodles.

But cooking is not an option

Do I go with the classic McDonald's shiet or you have better option for a sherbros who feel like dying...

Me at midnight

Messenger_creation_996b7921-9441-4b9e-92b4-933e8a71e908.jpeg
 
Eggs in purgatory

img59621.whqc_768x512q80.jpg
 
Happy Bday brotha,

Just had my bday hangover over the weekend.

Let me let you in on something, the older you get the more and more them hangover meals don’t work worth a shit.

Took me two day’s to get over this one still not feeling complete today.

Good luck, god’s speed..
 
Whatever fast food restaurant that is open 24 hours.

And happy birthday my friend.
 
Happy Birthday, first, then a little known fact on the "hangover helper".

2 prime causes IIRC of hangovers (other than drinking too much).

1. Dehydration - alternating a drink with a glass of water helps immensely.
2. Alcohol breaks down, producing acetyldehyde, which is the nasty by-product. To help break it down faster requires, guess what? Alcohol

Foods don't help, the old school cowboys asking for "a hair of the dog that bit ya" the morning after had it right without knowing why. A mild Bloody Mary has been used by many with good success - no food is known to help a hangover by itself.
Replenish your water gradually, not too much at one time.​
 
Wood.


Happy birthday you old cunt x
 
My roommate and I used to get greasy Carls Jr. burgers and it did the trick
 
For me, the food isn't necessarily that important, but I gotta have a ton of soda

Coke, Pepsi, Dr.Pepper or whatever

But yes, fast food seems to do the trick
 
Happy Bday!
Lots of fluid.
Drink some pickle juice, right from the jar. it's the best remedy.
And some highly absorbent foods. Potatoes, etc.
 
