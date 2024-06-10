Best hangover food

Sonny Qc
Need help guys
Bday today
My homies took me out yesterday,
Those asshole didn't really cared about me having to wake up early for work.
Usually use some reciepe I've learned from ex-gf
(A mexican one showed me how to make some chilaquiles that always get the job done)
Or some asian hangover noodles.
But cooking is not an option
Do I go with the classic McDonald's shiet or you have better option for a sherbros who feel like dying...
Me at midnight
