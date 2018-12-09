Drain Bamage
What game do you think has the best graphics so far?
For me, I'd say Forza Horizon 4 or Battlefront 2.
Way ahead of it’s time.Crysis
Crysis
Its surprising how well both Crysis and MGS4, both released in 2008, have graphics that are on par with games released 10 years later.
Its surprising how well both Crysis and MGS4, both released in 2008, have graphics that are on par with games released 10 years later.

Also FYI if you didn't know 1,2and 3 are now backward comp. on the One
Also FYI if you didn’t know 1,2and 3 are now backward comp. on the One
Yeah comparing games 3 years apart in graphics is silly.I'd like to see a side by side comparison of Witcher 3 and RDR2. I imagine Red Dead looks better since it's 3 years newer.
I don't know I just watched a side by side comparison and I think there's an argument to be had for The Witcher 3. RDR2 is sharper and smoother but I think the Witcher 3 world was more dynamic and detailed. And I think the character face models in the Witcher 3 are still the best ive ever seen.Yeah comparing games 3 years apart in graphics is silly.
Unless you are comparing to crysis. Then still a lot of new games can’t hang lol.