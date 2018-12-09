Best graphics

What game do you think has the best graphics so far?

For me, I'd say Forza Horizon 4 or Battlefront 2.
 
Difficult to chose one these days, there are so many that look great.

I was playing the new Hitman 2 on PC the other day and one of the levels on that really impressed me. Red Dead 2 is pretty good in parts as well, and I remember being pretty impressed by Horizon.
 
The witcher 3 is one of the only games I've ever played where I spent a bunch of time just walking around gawking at the beautiful scenery.
 
Battlefield and Battlefront are both unequaled IMO.

DICE may get a lot of flak (deservedly so for Battlefront), but good lord the Frostbite engine is gorgeous.
 
Red Dead Redemption 2
Forza Horizon 4
Battlefront II
Grand Theft Auto V
Battlefield 1
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
Sea Of Thieves
Far Cry 5
Hellblade Senuas Sacrifice
Octopath Traveler
God Of War
Horizon Zero Dawn
Ori and the Blind Forest
Witcher 3
Project Cars 2
 
I haven't played any games on consoles this generation, but in 2020 I'm looking forward to buying a PS4Pro, and a 65" OLED, and playing...

God of War (2018)
The Last of Us 2
Horizon Zero Dawn
 
I like checking out video essays on games, so I'll definately check this out.

I bought a BOSS rig back in 2010 and playing Crysis at 1080i, ultra settings, at a high frame rate was one of the best gaming experiences I've ever had.

Too bad it was a niche within a niche, and was far ahead of its time.
 
I'd like to see a side by side comparison of Witcher 3 and RDR2. I imagine Red Dead looks better since it's 3 years newer.
 
Tom Clancys The Division I forgot about in my first post. It also looks really good for its release and being pre-HDR. They were doing some cool things with snow physics before RDR2 and Forza Horizon 4. The sheer amount of detail they added was impressive too.
 
Yeah comparing games 3 years apart in graphics is silly.

Unless you are comparing to crysis. Then still a lot of new games can’t hang lol.
 
I don't know I just watched a side by side comparison and I think there's an argument to be had for The Witcher 3. RDR2 is sharper and smoother but I think the Witcher 3 world was more dynamic and detailed. And I think the character face models in the Witcher 3 are still the best ive ever seen.
 
God of War is looking beautiful.

So is REmake 2.

But I must admit... I'm looking at the snow tracks in RDR2 and I have no idea how the fuck they make it look so good.
 
Tough to say as some games have much larger worlds, more demanding physics engines, etc. Forza Horizon looks great, but most racing games like that do and have stood out since the first 3-D consoles. I'm betting the new Metro game will take the crown.
 
Call me crazy but I really found LA Noire astounding, especially for its time. I'm sure the facial animations helped sell that.
 
