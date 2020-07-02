Best frying pan for Eggs?

I want some advice from the sherdog chefs out there. What's the best kind of frying pan for cooking eggs without them sticking? I have several different frying pans at home (including a non stick pan) but they're all shit unless I oil them considerably and/ or use butter.

I don't mind having to use a bit of oil or butter, but my pans right now are shit and my eggs stick pretty much regardless of what I do and I would like to rely a bit less on oils and butter.

Any suggestions?

What kind of frying pans do you use?
 
Regular stainless pan works great just don’t try to flip to early.
 
most likely you are not maintaining or using your pans properly.

non-stick pans for example. Anything above medium heat ruins the non-stick coating. They're usually excellent for eggs.
Could be, though my nonstick was pretty bad right out of the box and has only gotten worse since then. I might try buying a cast iron that has been pre seasoned multiple times it something like that. Or maybe I just need to spend more money on a higher quality Teflon nonstick frying pan.
 
My eggs never stick. I got a bunch of random pans
 
The pan is not important; it’s the pool of bacon grease that your eggs should be floating in that matters.
 
I got a 10 dollar non stick pan from the grocery store and it cooks eggs perfectly
Stop using oil or butter and start using Pam cooking spray
 
Lower. The. Heat.
Fucking this. Always cook eggs on med/low. Use a cooking spray. I like olive for health but any would be effective. Keep stirring them if scrambled. Let sit for sunnyside up or over easy. I just use a basic stainless.
 
