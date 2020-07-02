Best frying pan for Eggs?

fortheo
Plutonium Belt
I want some advice from the sherdog chefs out there. What's the best kind of frying pan for cooking eggs without them sticking? I have several different frying pans at home (including a non stick pan) but they're all shit unless I oil them considerably and/ or use butter.
I don't mind having to use a bit of oil or butter, but my pans right now are shit and my eggs stick pretty much regardless of what I do and I would like to rely a bit less on oils and butter.
Any suggestions?
What kind of frying pans do you use?
