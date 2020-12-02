Best Fruity Candies (Jujyfruit lovers need not apply)

Cherry Brigand
Jujyfruits are just not a good candy let alone a good fruity candy.
My top 5:
5. Skittles (sometimes)
4. Starburst
3. Sourpatch Kids
2a. Dots (tied)
2b. Zer (tied)
1. Mike n Ikes
Mike n Ikes are the undisputed best fruity candy of all time. Mike and Ike are legit BJJ blackbelts too.
