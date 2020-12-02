Best Fruity Candies (Jujyfruit lovers need not apply)

Cherry Brigand

Cherry Brigand

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Sep 9, 2009
Messages
9,364
Reaction score
19,529
Jujyfruits are just not a good candy let alone a good fruity candy.

My top 5:

5. Skittles (sometimes)
4. Starburst
3. Sourpatch Kids
2a. Dots (tied)
2b. Zer (tied)
1. Mike n Ikes

Mike n Ikes are the undisputed best fruity candy of all time. Mike and Ike are legit BJJ blackbelts too.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
imageService
 
I just went out and bought Mike and Ike's and a bag of Blue Raspberry Blow Pops.

And I'll be goddamned if I'm not happier than I've been in a while
 
Gonna have to say the Jolly Rancher™ -- apple, or watermelon. My favorite candy is Cherry Ripe, but that's more of a chocolate bar situation.
 
Nothing beats sour belts IMO.
 
Are juijyfruits the same thing as wine gums?
 
Todd Gack said:
Are juijyfruits the same thing as wine gums?
Click to expand...

Jujyfruits use a shitload of carnauba wax. They have less flavor. You're scrubbing your molars after eating them. Jujubes are worse.
 
bandicoot said:
I just went out and bought Mike and Ike's and a bag of Blue Raspberry Blow Pops.

And I'll be goddamned if I'm not happier than I've been in a while
Click to expand...


You're welcome. Pass along this good deed to someone else. Preferably me! :rolleyes:
 
Ok the true goat fruity candy was discontinued a few ago and I can’t wrap my mind around it

they stopped making “Good & Fruity” but continue making the AWFUL “Good & Plenty”

<{vega}>
 
Skittles are good when not being demonized.

I liked I think Braches Fruit Gems featuring real fruit pectin. Hard to find. Sometimes at Ross in a flat box. I miss the old days when drug stores would sell a wide variety of Braches candy by the pound in paper bags.
 
Broken arrow said:
Ok the true goat fruity candy was discontinued a few ago and I can’t wrap my mind around it

they stopped making “Good & Fruity” but continue making the AWFUL “Good & Plenty”

<{vega}>
Click to expand...

Those licorice rat turds, cover in pepsin? Wow-wee!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,572
Messages
55,368,671
Members
174,753
Latest member
joshharper

Share this page

Back
Top