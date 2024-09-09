Best Female Action Star?

WossamottaU

WossamottaU

White Belt
@White
Joined
Apr 4, 2024
Messages
106
Reaction score
310
Just watched the new Alien Romulus movie which got me thinking of the subject.

While Sigourney and Linda Hamilton both put up absolute A-level action performances, their collective bodies of work don't scream action star. So who takes the top spot?

Milla Jovovich comes to mind. Charlize Theron's been putting in work as well. Cynthia Rothrock? Uma Thurman?

I'd make a list of candidates but I don't know how to make a poll.

What say you, Sherdog? Who's the GOAT?

(Edit to say, someone move this shit to the Mayberry!)
 
ronda-rousey.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bullitt68
Movie Nerds, Get In Here! (Question for Action and Martial Arts Movie Buffs)
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
3K
Bullitt68
Bullitt68

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,848
Messages
56,157,549
Members
175,091
Latest member
MarioLemieux

Share this page

Back
Top