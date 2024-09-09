Best Female Action Star?

Just watched the new Alien Romulus movie which got me thinking of the subject.



While Sigourney and Linda Hamilton both put up absolute A-level action performances, their collective bodies of work don't scream action star. So who takes the top spot?



Milla Jovovich comes to mind. Charlize Theron's been putting in work as well. Cynthia Rothrock? Uma Thurman?



I'd make a list of candidates but I don't know how to make a poll.



What say you, Sherdog? Who's the GOAT?



(Edit to say, someone move this shit to the Mayberry!)