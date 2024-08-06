Best Custom Gunsmiths

I could be wrong but from your posts TS, it sounds like you don't really know what you want and need to do more research. That's a recipe for wasting money and ending up with something you don't want or need.



What is your budget? And what platform and caliber are you interested in? Striker-fired, 1911/2011, revolvers or something else? Have you visited local gun shops in your area to learn about what's on the market and tried them out at your local range? And what about the base off-the-shelf handgun you're interested in are you hoping to improve with "custom gunsmithing?"