Best Custom Gunsmiths

Yeah, you need to explain what you want done. There's a world of difference between drilling/tapping for a scope mount, or say, custom hand engraving. A lot of gunsmiths specialize in certain things. Also what country you're in.
 
mjmj said:
Yeah, you need to explain what you want done. There's a world of difference between drilling/tapping for a scope mount, or say, custom hand engraving. A lot of gunsmiths specialize in certain things. Also what country you're in.
Click to expand...
I'm in the USA. Not really really looking for fancy but more tactical or practical. I'm not really set on anything just looking for the better shops nowadays as it's been a while since I read all the gun magazines.
 
I could be wrong but from your posts TS, it sounds like you don't really know what you want and need to do more research. That's a recipe for wasting money and ending up with something you don't want or need.

What is your budget? And what platform and caliber are you interested in? Striker-fired, 1911/2011, revolvers or something else? Have you visited local gun shops in your area to learn about what's on the market and tried them out at your local range? And what about the base off-the-shelf handgun you're interested in are you hoping to improve with "custom gunsmithing?"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,515
Messages
55,987,624
Members
175,026
Latest member
Conor McHardR

Share this page

Back
Top