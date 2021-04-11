Best brand of protein powder?

My whey is almost finished and I have like 2 scoops left so I have to buy some more next time I get groceries. I'm currently taking a lean whey that has almost no sugar, fat, or carbs. It's one of the cheaper brands and it got me wondering if it was worth the money going for the top shelf brands. Apparently cheap brands use "filler" in their powders so you're actually getting less protein and aminos in total per price compared to a more well known established brand



The problem is I don't even know where to begin and how to tell which one is safer to use. Any suggestions for reliable brands?



I'd prefer if they have a strawberry flavor