Best brand of protein powder?

My whey is almost finished and I have like 2 scoops left so I have to buy some more next time I get groceries. I'm currently taking a lean whey that has almost no sugar, fat, or carbs. It's one of the cheaper brands and it got me wondering if it was worth the money going for the top shelf brands. Apparently cheap brands use "filler" in their powders so you're actually getting less protein and aminos in total per price compared to a more well known established brand

The problem is I don't even know where to begin and how to tell which one is safer to use. Any suggestions for reliable brands?

I'd prefer if they have a strawberry flavor
 
Look at cholesterol. The more filler, the more cholesterol. You should go to a supplement store to get it. What area are you in?
 
I use the pre workout but haven't tried protein yet. Might have to look into it.
The Tahitian vanilla bean and caramel macchiato are my currents faves. The latter makes awesome iced coffee drinks.

The vanilla protein with the mango postjym tastes like a creamsicle.
 
What do you mean? You're saying the filler that they use is cholesterol?
The higher the cholesterol, the lower the quality of the protein. They whey is less filtered, and fillers have cholesterol.

High quality isolate has 0-2% cholesterol per serving. Low quality concentrate has 60% per serving. So there you go. Be under 30% per serving and it’s not junk. Body fortress concentrate is junk, ON gold standard is not, of a couple of the brands mentioned so far. Body fortress isolate is not junk.
 
The higher the cholesterol, the lower the quality of the protein. They whey is less filtered, and fillers have cholesterol.

High quality isolate has 0-2% cholesterol per serving. Low quality concentrate has 60% per serving. So there you go. Be under 30% per serving and it’s not junk. Body fortress concentrate is junk, ON gold standard is not, of a couple of the brands mentioned so far. Body fortress isolate is not junk.
Interesting. I'll read up more on this
 
For flavor Syntha-6
For price ON
For wuqliryty Isopure
Former gnc store manager checking in, u scan2 truts me
A little dated, but still decent advice.

For strength and use before lifting, you want hydrolyzed or a blend with hydrolyzed. For a similar effect at a little lower price use isolate.

If you want to save money and use 3-4 scoops a day to reach a positive nitrogen balance, and don’t want to pay over .90 per serving, get a concentrate blend (with isolate/hydrolyzed/egg white etc...) that is under 25% cholesterol per serving.

Don’t worry about the name on the label as much as the nutrition facts on the back.
 
No lol, my current goal is to get down to 12% bodyfat. Digital home scale says I'm at 16.5%. Not sure how accurate that is though
I'm not sure why you would need supps. 4 eggs for breakfast ride bike to work 2 peanut butter sandwiches for lunch ride bike home, lift and chicken and rice and veggies for supper. So much proteins
 
Optimum nutrition - Gold Standard FTW.

Whey and Casein.
Same. Choc peanut butter and choc mint are really great flavours, even with water. All of the flavours mix really well just with a fork in a glass or with a shaker, and none have ever given me any nasty gastric side effects like other brands have.
 
