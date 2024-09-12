Best and worst video games based on TV/Movies

UberHere

UberHere

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 20, 2024
Messages
352
Reaction score
470
Inspired from this thread
forums.sherdog.com

What's the worst movie based on video games?

Was wasting my time on Youtube last night and came across the Double Dragons movie... Jeezus christ, gave up 20mins in. Think The Mario Bros movie might have been better due to being so bad it was actually entertaining. I will always enjoy Street Fighter because of Raul Julia alone. Even if the...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Best: TMNT the arcade game

Honorable mention: Willow for NES. At first thought it was just a poor man’s Zelda, but over time I really came to enjoy it.

Worst: The original NES TMNT game. Completely broken

Honorable mention for worst: the original Sega Genesis X-men game. Also completely broken while the arcade X-Men game was fire
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,066
Messages
56,172,962
Members
175,093
Latest member
Trapgodd

Share this page

Back
Top