Best and worst video games based on TV/Movies

Inspired from this thread
Best: TMNT the arcade game
Honorable mention: Willow for NES. At first thought it was just a poor man’s Zelda, but over time I really came to enjoy it.
Worst: The original NES TMNT game. Completely broken
Honorable mention for worst: the original Sega Genesis X-men game. Also completely broken while the arcade X-Men game was fire
