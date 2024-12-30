Best and worst logos in gaming

Valhoven

Valhoven

I've been gaming for decades. While we argue, I know I'm among like passionate company here with the VG family.

In that time, I've thought to myself countless times how ugly or off-brand a logo is; conversely, how cool this, that looks.

I thought it fun ITT for us to throw up logos you've always thought one way or another about.

Kicking things off, one of my most disliked logos is Unreal Engine's signature 'U' for their game engine. It's always looked font-creator-kit lame and even somehow dated, reminding me stylistically of the Tapout and Affliction era in MMA:

UE.png
 
Bethesda's what I'll call broken-pixel logo + vanilla font is also an uninspired miss for me:

BSD.jpg
 
Rebellion is one of my favorite developer houses (Sniper Elite franchise) and I've always liked their outlaw- or anarchy-type logo, speaking in turn to their games' disruptor protagonists and World War II resistance storytelling:

RebSD.png
 
Valve's in-development shooter Deadlock features sick fontwork, IMO:

D1SD.jpg

D2SD.jpg
 
