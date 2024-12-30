Best and worst logos in gaming

I've been gaming for decades. While we argue, I know I'm among like passionate company here with the VG family.In that time, I've thought to myself countless times how ugly or off-brand a logo is; conversely, how cool this, that looks.I thought it fun ITT for us to throw up logos you've always thought one way or another about.Kicking things off, one of my most disliked logos is Unreal Engine's signature 'U' for their game engine. It's always looked font-creator-kit lame and even somehow dated, reminding me stylistically of the Tapout and Affliction era in MMA: