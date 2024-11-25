Movies Best 'Aliens are impersonating Humans and taking over Earth' films

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
9,227
Reaction score
22,261
This is one of my favourite film premises. It would be interesting to dig down psychologically and see why it's so effective. Vampires, werewolves, zombies and demons possessing people are also popular in the human-seeming-but-not-actually category. There are also films where the person's body is controlled by a parasite, internal or external.

There's something slightly off or uncanny about the imposters. And you don't know whom you can trust. And people don't believe you!

It's very creepy but also relatable.

<scurred>


The Capgras Delusion

Capgras delusion or Capgras syndrome is a psychiatric disorder in which a person holds a delusion that a friend, spouse, parent, other close family member, or pet has been replaced by an identical impostor. [Is it really a delusion? :oops:]

I remember reading that the original novel was based on the Capgras Delusion. There are films using the same basic premise from before the novel though, and I'm sure the idea goes back into the mists of time. Capgras lived from 1873 - 1950. But it was Finney's novel (and the film adaptations) that propelled the idea to the prominence it has reached.


The Body Snatchers (1954 novel)

31250600142.jpg



Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)




Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)



Body Snatchers (1993)




The Faculty (1998)




The Invasion (2007)




Assimilate (2019)




Do you enjoy this kind of film? Which is your favourite? The 1978 version, with Donald Sutherland, a 26-year-old Jeff Goldblum, and Leonard Nimoy is perhaps the most famous and considered a classic. I think The Faculty is very good though. It has Josh Hartnett, Salma Hayek, Robert Patrick, Summer Phoenix, Jon Stewart, Usher and Elijah Wood in!
 
Under The Skin is good.
Not trying to take over earth, just snatching a couple humans at a time but definitely freaky and uncanny.
 
The 1970s Body Snatchers with Donald Sutherland is the best imo.

The Faculty is a fun one.

The Thing is a classic obviously.

Slither is another fun one.
 
not "best," but world's end is another movie

and, in the mouth of madness
 
The Thing could also qualify I spose although more in a small group.

I do think that, Body Snatchers, The Fly, etc do highlight that theres nothing wrong with remakes in themselves, with horror I think the idea of taking these basic ideas and updating them to deal with societies shifting neuroses is very legitmate. The problem for me is that unlike the 70's/80's its much harder for genuinely creative directors to get the chance to do this, these properties have become jeliously guarded cash cows now which execs use as their personal playthings, hiring more hackish directors to make rather vapid nostalgia films that just fall back on basic slasher formula.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,165
Messages
56,566,067
Members
175,283
Latest member
garanhão italiano

Share this page

Back
Top