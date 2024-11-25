The Capgras Delusion

The Body Snatchers (1954 novel)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Body Snatchers (1993)

The Faculty (1998)

The Invasion (2007)

Assimilate (2019)

This is one of my favourite film premises. It would be interesting to dig down psychologically and see why it's so effective. Vampires, werewolves, zombies and demons possessing people are also popular in the human-seeming-but-not-actually category. There are also films where the person's body is controlled by a parasite, internal or external.There's something slightly off or uncanny about the imposters. And you don't know whom you can trust. And people don't believe you!It's very creepy but also relatable.Capgras delusion or Capgras syndrome is a psychiatric disorder in which a person holds a delusion that a friend, spouse, parent, other close family member, or pet has been replaced by an identical impostor. [Is it really a delusion?I remember reading that the original novel was based on the Capgras Delusion. There are films using the same basic premise from before the novel though, and I'm sure the idea goes back into the mists of time. Capgras lived from 1873 - 1950. But it was Finney's novel (and the film adaptations) that propelled the idea to the prominence it has reached.Do you enjoy this kind of film? Which is your favourite? The 1978 version, with Donald Sutherland, a 26-year-old Jeff Goldblum, and Leonard Nimoy is perhaps the most famous and considered a classic. I think The Faculty is very good though. It has Josh Hartnett, Salma Hayek, Robert Patrick, Summer Phoenix, Jon Stewart, Usher and Elijah Wood in!