Ben Whittaker exposed ??? Or just a rough night at the office?

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
27,491
Reaction score
46,588
Ben Whittaker had a decent amount of hype built mostly off of styling on outmatched opponents, with some calling him "the next Prince Nasseem Hamed"



Last night he encountered a Liam Cameron who seemed poised to take Ben's shots and stand toe to toe and duke it out using clean technically sound boxing.

What is your takeaway from that fight?

What a bizarre ending.

Personally I think Ben showed he is lacking in the fundamentals.
I love a fighter with elite elusive head movement, but I find it works best as a compliment to a solid fundamental base.
Putting the hands low and "slipping and ripping" is a great way to entertain the fans while also encouraging your opponent to overextend to create the opening you need for a counter KO...

BUT, if the opponent is NOT outmatched, and doesn't have any reason to fight wild because they are a disciplined vet, as we saw last night, and they can beat you with fundamental boxing, all that flashy shit ain't gonna do much for you.

Furthermore, Ben didn't seem to have a middle ground. When he fought more traditionally last night, he lost his head movement entirely and seemed to forget all of the "unorthodoxed" reaction based style that has brought him his prior success.




Curious what yall have to say about Ben and his future. And Liam for that matter. I though Liam fought a good fight and made a good showing of himself.

I won't write the kid off yet, but that was not a good look.
He has some serious work to do if he wants to compete at an elite level and I think it is reasonable to question whether or not he has the discipline to make the changes. Time will tell
 
Last edited:
The going got tough and he looked for a way out.

Over hyped bully.
 
i dont think we will be seeing a lot of him going forwards, he didnt just expose himself as a guy with a flaky chin....he exposed himself as someone who doesnt really have a lot of skill, andhe wasnt fighting anyone even near the top level

his days of fighting and dancing are done
 
If he doesn't have a documented tear or break to justify being wheelchaired out of there not only was it an exposure of his skill but of him not being tough or mentally strong enough to be an elite pro
 
I personally don't see what happened to his right leg.

96kvrv.gif
 
WklySportsMemes said:
If he doesn't have a documented tear or break to justify being wheelchaired out of there not only was it an exposure of his skill but of him not being tough or mentally strong enough to be an elite pro
Click to expand...

I didn't catch that he was wheelchaired out.

My... how dramatic.

Voodoo_Child906 said:
I personally don't see what happened to his right leg.

96kvrv.gif
Click to expand...

I don't see it either. {<shrug}
 
He got exposed. Fought someone real and didn't have a plan B when his tik tok dance moves didn't work.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FlyingDeathKick
Who would be a reasonable opponent for Jake Paul?
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
burningspear
burningspear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,634
Messages
56,336,252
Members
175,170
Latest member
fappun

Share this page

Back
Top