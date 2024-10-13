Ben Whittaker exposed ??? Or just a rough night at the office?

Ben Whittaker had a decent amount of hype built mostly off of styling on outmatched opponents, with some calling him "the next Prince Nasseem Hamed"







Last night he encountered a Liam Cameron who seemed poised to take Ben's shots and stand toe to toe and duke it out using clean technically sound boxing.



What is your takeaway from that fight?



What a bizarre ending.



Personally I think Ben showed he is lacking in the fundamentals.

I love a fighter with elite elusive head movement, but I find it works best as a compliment to a solid fundamental base.

Putting the hands low and "slipping and ripping" is a great way to entertain the fans while also encouraging your opponent to overextend to create the opening you need for a counter KO...



BUT, if the opponent is NOT outmatched, and doesn't have any reason to fight wild because they are a disciplined vet, as we saw last night, and they can beat you with fundamental boxing, all that flashy shit ain't gonna do much for you.



Furthermore, Ben didn't seem to have a middle ground. When he fought more traditionally last night, he lost his head movement entirely and seemed to forget all of the "unorthodoxed" reaction based style that has brought him his prior success.









Curious what yall have to say about Ben and his future. And Liam for that matter. I though Liam fought a good fight and made a good showing of himself.



I won't write the kid off yet, but that was not a good look.

He has some serious work to do if he wants to compete at an elite level and I think it is reasonable to question whether or not he has the discipline to make the changes. Time will tell