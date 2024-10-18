Ben Shalom suggesting Wardley's gloves were tampered with

treelo
Bit of a claim this one, he said they are being investigated
In an interview with BetFred, promoter Ben Shalom said: “Yes, it’s something we’re looking very carefully at with our team. Not just for big Frazer’s sake, but the fact that these customised gloves are being introduced, you have to look into it and see how they’re different. It’s an ongoing process, but during the week we were warned repeatedly by Frazer’s team about what gloves could be used.
"It’s no excuse, Frazer lost the fight fair and square, but it’s the damage that they could cause and that’ll have to be looked at. I take nothing away from Fabio Wardley. Class act, class performance, but it’s something that we’ll look at going forward.” The British Boxing Board of Control's chief medical officer Neil Scott revealed after the fight that Clarke's is an unusual injury to sustain in the ring. And he warned that it would feel very painful for the 33-year-old.
"It's not common. We don't see it that often at all," Scott told Sky Sports. "Visually it looks alarming because you see someone essentially with a big dent on the side of their face. It must be extremely painful and it must be quite distressing as well. With the size of the glove it's not something that we see in boxing. It must be a tremendous amount of power to do that. A tremendous amount."
After suffering the first defeat of his professional career, Clarke revealed that he will not be retiring from the sport of boxing. In an interview with talkSPORT, the heavyweight star said: "Don't get me wrong I was devastated at the time and my pride is still dented now but the fighter in me knows that I will be back. It is going to be a difficult road but I will work hard like I always have and aim for those heights again.
"I'm 33 but I'm in the prime of my life, I felt in my prime on that night but it was just a great shot from Fabio and a leaky defence and switch off from myself. But I'm fittest now and the most athletic I've been in my whole career so I'm not even looking for it to be over. If anything it is just a blip in the road."
Not said by Ben Shalom, luckily Clarke isnt a massive cunt and has took the loss on the chin, all props to him for that
