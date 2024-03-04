Ben “killa bee” Saunders

Ben is 40 years old and hasn’t fought in the ufc since 2021

He opens the card and gets a stoppage

Always a fun fighter , good to see him fighting for his cage life and winning
He lost his last 4 fights in the UFC before this Vegas card
War Ben
 
This
 
Lol I’m done
 
He was on the receiving end of some wild KO's. This one by Douglas Lima is an all timer IMO.
tumblr_n9ayghhW9k1ry1rm7o2_400.gif


And then this one by Lyman Good was also pretty rough.
3NoiE.gif


He never fought scared and I admire that. He was crafty on the ground. He did kinda ok in the UFC.
 
