Ben “killa bee” Saunders

Vampire life
Aug 16, 2020
Ben is 40 years old and hasn’t fought in the ufc since 2021
He opens the card and gets a stoppage
Always a fun fighter , good to see him fighting for his cage life and winning
He lost his last 4 fights in the UFC before this Vegas card
War Ben
