Bellator CS4: Nurmagomedov vs. Shabliy

Awesome to see Larkin still at the top of his game. Guy has such an artistic and lethal arsenal of strikes. That 3 piece he finished Ponzinibio with is still one of my favorite combo's I've seen in mma.



Speaking of awesome finishes, Albert Tumenov had a sick one against Alan Jouban. Always thought it was a shame he was cut from the UFC after his loss to future Champ Leon. Just checked fightfinder and he's had 8 straight wins after his UFC stint. Would be kinda cool to see him back.





Also always thought it was a shame Mairbek Taisumov retired.